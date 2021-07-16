DWS Group hires client coverage head

DWS Group has appointed a head of client coverage for APAC to lead all coverage and provide investment solutions to institutional and wholesale clients.

Vanessa Wang will commence the role on September 1 and will be based in Hong Kong. Wang will report to DWS Group's head of client coverage division Dirk Goergen.

She takes over from Holger Naumann. He will continue in his role as regional head for APAC.

Wang joins from Amundi where she was most recently senior managing director and head of institutional business in the US and previously head of institutional business in North Asia.

She spent six years at Citi in Beijing as managing director and head of pensions for Asia Pacific. Prior to this, Wang spent over 15 years at Mercer, starting as a principal consultant and consulting actuary before becoming partner Asia head of retirement, risk and finance consulting.

"We are delighted to welcome Vanessa to the team and the wide-ranging experience she brings. Her appointment reflects DWS's continued commitment to growing its business in the Asia Pacific region and meeting our clients' evolving demands, and in turn, deepening our strong partnerships in the region," Dirk said.

Commenting on her appointment, Wang added: "DWS is a highly regarded franchise in APAC with a strong business strategy. Its broad range of products provides a solid foundation for the tailored and bespoke solutions DWS is able to offer APAC investors and its presence in many APAC markets gives the firm the capability to develop meaningful relationships."

"I look forward to broadening and deepening our client relationships further to ensure DWS is providing the relevant solutions for investors' evolving needs."