DWS bolsters property portfolio

DWS has announced the acquisition of The Sebel Hotel in Canberra.

The off-market transaction was made on behalf of it major European real estate investment funds from the Zapari Group.

The hotel, which is comprised of 144 recently refurbished rooms over ten floors, will be operated by Pero-invest Group under the Sebel flap.

James Bartlett, head of real estate, Australia at DWS said: "The attractive outlook for Canberra Hotel market fundamentals, combined with the asset's prime location, make for a compelling investment proposition."

"We are pleased to have secured this off-market opportunity, and we look forward to working with Pro-invest Group to enhance the Hotel's operational performance."

The new addition follows the acquisition in 2019 of the 50% freehold interest in a prime, refrigerated distribution centre located in Parkinson, Queensland.

DWS recently won a $3.5 billion mandate from ANZ Private for multi-asset tactical asset allocation advisory.

The global asset manager has EUR752 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of 30 September 2019, with its retail arm controlling around EUR63.6 billion in AUM.