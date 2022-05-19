Newspaper icon
Dump annual super contributions cap: CA ANZ

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAY 2022   12:41PM

Ahead of this weekend's election, the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) wants both major political parties to commit to dumping the annual superannuation contribution cap for the benefit of women.

CA ANZ said the existing cap should be scrapped and replaced with a lifetime cap. This, it said, would make the super system fairer for women.

It would also be a simple, practical and non-inflationary policy solution in an election campaign so far devoid of any great superannuation ideas, CA ANZ said.

"The gender pay gap in Australia is 14%, which puts women at a significant financial disadvantage to their male counterparts," CA ANZ superannuation leader Tony Negline said.

"With lower wages comes lower super contributions - resulting in a less secure financial future."

He added that the greater number of career breaks taken by women compounds the issue as they will likely earn no superannuation for extended periods of time and will often return to the workforce on a lower salary.

"An annual contribution cap holds women back from topping up their super when they are in a position to do so later in their careers. This is a really dangerous position to be in, especially if women leave a relationship and need to support themselves independently," he said.

"To fix this, we are asking both major political parties to commit to a lifetime super contribution cap, which levels the playing field for anyone getting back into the workforce and playing catchup on their finances."

If a woman returns to the workforce on a higher salary and is in a position to make additional contributions, she should not be penalised, Negline added.

"That's why today we are calling on both sides of politics to adopt our sensible and equitable policy that levels the playing field for women and their finances," he said.

