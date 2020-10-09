DTCC launches advisory service

Global clearing and settlements firm The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation is launching a new consulting service.

DTCC Consulting Services helps clients with post-trade business operations, which includes providing initial infrastructure diagnostics and insights on operational model designs.

DTCC has partnered with Quorsus to provide the consulting services to financial institutions in the form of post-trade technologies, operations, regulatory solutions and infrastructure.

The service will initially be launched to support the firm's repository and derivatives services, and institutional trade processing businesses.

It also focuses on complying with regulatory bodies Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) and Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR), as well as providing best practices in the trade reporting and the post-trade process.

The group provides back-office services from initial onboarding through trading, clearance, settlement, asset servicing, data management and trade reporting.

DTCC in Australia provides trade reporting services via its legal entity, DTCC Data Repository (Singapore) Pte.

DTCC holds the first Australian derivative trade repository (ADTR) licence granted by ASIC.