Dramatic growth in non-aligned advisers: Research

Financial advisers tilted towards the non-aligned sector at an unprecedented rate during 2021, a new report suggests.

The 71% drop in adviser numbers came from aligned AFSLs, according to Rainmaker's Financial Adviser Report.

The number of aligned advisers fell 1629 in the year to December 2021 to 7012. The non-aligned segment lost 653 advisers and ended the year with 11,767.

The SMSF Advisers Network is the largest non-aligned AFSL (647) and owns 5.8% of the market.

Synchronised Business Services (422) comes second place, along with Capstone Financial Planning (267), Lifespan Financial Planning (251), Count Financial (249), Ord Minnett (239) and Alliance Wealth (215).

As a result, bank and insurer-aligned advisers now only represent 27% of the segment.

Another growing trend Rainmaker found is the rapid rate in which advisers moved between licensees, with nearly 13% switching to a new AFSL.

Morgans Financial has the largest superannuation advice business with 379 advisers.

Ord Minnett (198) and JBWere (184) make up the top three super advice segment

During the period, only 84 advisers joined the industry, bringing the total population to 18,779 - a figure not seen since June 2015.

All in all, a net total of 2302 advisers exited the industry in 2021, while the number of advice licensees fell by 2.3% or 49 to 2115.