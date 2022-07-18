Draft changes to super disclosure rules

The government has released for consultation, draft regulations outlining changes to disclosure requirements for superannuation annual members' meeting notices.

Minister for financial services Stephen Jones' office said: "To support members in preparation for meetings, super funds are required to provide certain information with the annual member notices."

But: "The current regulations do not align with the Australian Accounting Standards and impose unnecessary costs on funds and their members."

With the aim of improving disclosure requirements and providing members with simple and clear information ahead of annual members' meetings, new draft regulations attempt to streamline disclosure and prevent the double-counting of certain types of expenditure.

The draft regulations also "align the definition of 'related party' with that used in the Australian Accounting Standards", according to Jones' statement.

In response to the announcement, Senator Andrew Bragg said: "The minister for industry super Stephen Jones released draft regulation to hide super fund political donations and their payments to unions."

"He may as well swear allegiance to the unions and the super funds," he added.

Though Jones' office did clarify: "The draft regulations will ensure that members receive annual member notices outlining key expenditure figures ahead of the annual members' meeting."

"There will still be a requirement to clearly disclose payments to industrial bodies, including unions and employer associations."

In the exposure draft explanatory statement issued by Jones, Bragg highlighted items that called for the repeal of itemised disclosure of expenses requirements.

These expense categories included promotion, marketing and sponsorship expenses; political donations; and payments to industrial bodies.

However, regulations will ensure that with the repeal of the requirements to disclose itemised lists, RSE licensees will still be required to disclose an aggregate figure for the aforementioned categories.

Helping to clarify the new draft changes, Holding Redlich partner Luke Hooper commented: "The purpose behind the new rules appears to be to ensure that all super entities provide information about certain political payments in a uniform manner, tied to certain accounting standard requirements."

"This should reduce the risk of inaccuracy and inconsistency across the industry."

Hooper continued: "This appears to address claims, made over the years, that certain funds channel money to certain political organisations."

"The new requirements may actually provide a form of substantial and transparent evidence, on this matter; something that has been missing over recent years."