Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Don't call it a comeback : APRA on IDII

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:08PM

There may well be a light at the end of the individual disability income insurance (IDII) tunnel, but there's still a way to travel before the end is reached, according to APRA.

Analysis of data to September 2022 shows IDII enjoyed a run of favourable results, reporting net profits after tax for five straight quarters. This followed an extended period of losses, with the sector losing $3.4 billion in the five years to 2019, resulting in APRA's intervention.

The turnaround was driven by three factors, APRA said, being bond yields, repricing, and COVID-19 reserves being released.

On bond yields, APRA pointed out: "As government bond yields increase, the future liabilities of insurers are discounted at a higher rate leading to a reduction in their value. This downward revaluation of liabilities makes a positive contribution to an insurer's profit."

Bonds held by insurers will also be impacted as they are also discounted at a higher rate, leading to a reduction in their value. As a result, life insurers experience unrealised losses on the bonds that they hold, which negatively impacts profitability, the regulator explained.

"Many insurers aim to match the investments with the expected claims. However, changing credit spreads or differences in duration of liabilities and bonds can result in the two not being perfectly matched, so the profits that have emerged from the reduction in liabilities will not always be totally offset by the investment losses on the assets. This has been a main driver behind the improvement in IDII in recent quarters," it said.

APRA said insurers should be prepared for a reversal of this trend, with the possibility of the 10-year bond yield returning to a lower level.

The positive impact of repricing is also expected to reverse, with the new IDII products launched following the intervention expected to have more stable premiums.

APRA added that while further premium increases can be imposed to respond to a future deterioration in profitability, this reduces affordability and leads to poor consumer outcomes.

"This will be further exacerbated by the lower household income and spending in a high inflation environment," it said.

Meanwhile, the reserves that were set aside in anticipation of a spike in claims owing to COVID-19 are now being released and contributed to boosted profits, however the residual effects of COVID-19 remain and APRA anticipates more claims will come as the longer term impacts of COVID-19 are felt and understood.

Overall, APRA said, the industry continues to forecast future losses (albeit less than previously), showing that there is still some way to go before anyone should conclude that IDII has returned to a sustainable state.

"Genuine sustainability means that the product is widely available and that the terms and conditions meet the needs of the customer at an affordable price. This sustainability will only be achieved if insurers earn a sufficient return on their capital to allow them to continue to offer the product," APRA said.

"The return to profitability for IDII is therefore a positive sign for sustainability of the product. However, since the net gains from improved bond yields and the COVID-19 reserve releases that have contributed to recent profits are cyclical events, that could reduce or reverse.

"As such, it is important that the industry remains disciplined with its product design and pricing to strike the right balance between sustainability and profitability."

Read more: APRA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate
Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses
What you read in 2022
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
APRA, ASIC concerned over premium increases
Corporate super plan seeks merger partner
Religious carve outs for faith-based super funds are dead
Super fund board renewals need work: APRA
Australian Ethical, Christian Super merger finalised
APRA urges entities to strengthen risk management

Editor's Choice

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

Former adviser sees ban reduced

CHLOE WALKER
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.