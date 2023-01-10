Don't call it a comeback : APRA on IDII

There may well be a light at the end of the individual disability income insurance (IDII) tunnel, but there's still a way to travel before the end is reached, according to APRA.

Analysis of data to September 2022 shows IDII enjoyed a run of favourable results, reporting net profits after tax for five straight quarters. This followed an extended period of losses, with the sector losing $3.4 billion in the five years to 2019, resulting in APRA's intervention.

The turnaround was driven by three factors, APRA said, being bond yields, repricing, and COVID-19 reserves being released.

On bond yields, APRA pointed out: "As government bond yields increase, the future liabilities of insurers are discounted at a higher rate leading to a reduction in their value. This downward revaluation of liabilities makes a positive contribution to an insurer's profit."

Bonds held by insurers will also be impacted as they are also discounted at a higher rate, leading to a reduction in their value. As a result, life insurers experience unrealised losses on the bonds that they hold, which negatively impacts profitability, the regulator explained.

"Many insurers aim to match the investments with the expected claims. However, changing credit spreads or differences in duration of liabilities and bonds can result in the two not being perfectly matched, so the profits that have emerged from the reduction in liabilities will not always be totally offset by the investment losses on the assets. This has been a main driver behind the improvement in IDII in recent quarters," it said.

APRA said insurers should be prepared for a reversal of this trend, with the possibility of the 10-year bond yield returning to a lower level.

The positive impact of repricing is also expected to reverse, with the new IDII products launched following the intervention expected to have more stable premiums.

APRA added that while further premium increases can be imposed to respond to a future deterioration in profitability, this reduces affordability and leads to poor consumer outcomes.

"This will be further exacerbated by the lower household income and spending in a high inflation environment," it said.

Meanwhile, the reserves that were set aside in anticipation of a spike in claims owing to COVID-19 are now being released and contributed to boosted profits, however the residual effects of COVID-19 remain and APRA anticipates more claims will come as the longer term impacts of COVID-19 are felt and understood.

Overall, APRA said, the industry continues to forecast future losses (albeit less than previously), showing that there is still some way to go before anyone should conclude that IDII has returned to a sustainable state.

"Genuine sustainability means that the product is widely available and that the terms and conditions meet the needs of the customer at an affordable price. This sustainability will only be achieved if insurers earn a sufficient return on their capital to allow them to continue to offer the product," APRA said.

"The return to profitability for IDII is therefore a positive sign for sustainability of the product. However, since the net gains from improved bond yields and the COVID-19 reserve releases that have contributed to recent profits are cyclical events, that could reduce or reverse.

"As such, it is important that the industry remains disciplined with its product design and pricing to strike the right balance between sustainability and profitability."