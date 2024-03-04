DomaCom chief executive John Elkovich steps down

DomaCom chief executive John Elkovich steps downBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 4 MAR 2024 12:46PM
Fractional property investing platform DomaCom's chief executive John Elkovich has resigned effective immediately due to personal reasons.
DomaCom chair and ex-Liberal Part leader John Hewson praised Elkovich's contributions, notably his oversight of a substantial increase in funds under management and the complete rebranding of the company.
"We are sad to see him go and wish him well in his future endeavors," Hewson said.
Steven James has stepped in as the interim chief executive following Elkovich's departure.
With a tenure as a non-executive director at DomaCom since April 2023, James brings experience from senior positions at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as head of adviser distribution and investor sales, as well as roles at National Australia Bank, Westpac, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America.
James also serves as a director at Aston Consulting, which provides specialist strategic advice services, covering areas like capital raising, marketing and implementation, product distribution and implementation, digital transformation and corporate change management.
Moreover, he's been on the boards of a wide range of listed and unlisted entities, including sporting bodies, financial services organisations and property industry business groups.
