Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

DomaCom chief executive John Elkovich steps down

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 4 MAR 2024   12:46PM

Fractional property investing platform DomaCom's chief executive John Elkovich has resigned effective immediately due to personal reasons.

DomaCom chair and ex-Liberal Part leader John Hewson praised Elkovich's contributions, notably his oversight of a substantial increase in funds under management and the complete rebranding of the company.

"We are sad to see him go and wish him well in his future endeavors," Hewson said.

Steven James has stepped in as the interim chief executive following Elkovich's departure.

With a tenure as a non-executive director at DomaCom since April 2023, James brings experience from senior positions at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as head of adviser distribution and investor sales, as well as roles at National Australia Bank, Westpac, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America.

James also serves as a director at Aston Consulting, which provides specialist strategic advice services, covering areas like capital raising, marketing and implementation, product distribution and implementation, digital transformation and corporate change management.

Moreover, he's been on the boards of a wide range of listed and unlisted entities, including sporting bodies, financial services organisations and property industry business groups.

Read more: DomaComJohn ElkovichSteven JamesJohn HewsonAston ConsultingBank of AmericaCommonwealth Bank of AustraliaDeutsche BankNational Australia BankWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super restructures executive team
ASX issues first corporate bond, underwritten by Westpac
Head of property at Hostplus exits
AMP chair steps down
NAB names new chief executive
Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case
JPMAM partners with NZ wealth firm
TAL appoints chief claims officer
BlackRock appoints new head of APAC
IG appoints institutional sales manager

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach