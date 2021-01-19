NEWS
General
Does financial services have a problem with women?
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:48PM

A wrongful dismissal case brought by a former IOOF employee detailing sexual harassment and gender discrimination among colleagues has once again shone an unwanted spotlight on the financial services industry, calling into question the sector's treatment of women.

Over the past 12 months, sexual harassment in financial services has come to the fore, with this just the latest in a slew of high-profile cases to go public.

Last year saw Boe Pahari step down as chief executive of AMP Capital after a former colleague claimed he sexually harassed her. The fact that AMP was aware of this harassment allegation but continued to promote Pahari all the way up to the top job prompted some to ask whether there was something wrong with the culture of the company.

Senator Deborah O'Neill used parliamentary privilege to share the story of another female AMP employee who claimed to have experienced harassment and discrimination. Her experience led her to leave the financial services industry all together.

Also in 2020, QBE Insurance Group chief executive Pat Regan departed after three years in the role just 10 days after a complaint about his behaviour was made by a female employee.

Internationally, $8.7 trillion asset manager BlackRock clamped down on workplace romances - telling employees to disclose any intimate relationships with anyone associated with BlackRock in a bid to mitigate conflicts of interest. And late in 2019, IFM Investors paid $493,000 to settle sexual harassment claims made against an executive director by a former associate on his team.

Now, Juanita Escobar is suing IOOF for wrongful dismissal. Escobar was part of the fixed income team at IOOF and her former colleagues Stanley Yeo and Osvaldo Acosta are named in the statement of claim along with IOOF chief investment officer Dan Farmer.

As for whether the financial services industry is particularly prone to these issues, founder of Financial Executive Women and No Sex at Work author Judith Beck says it's not - harassment and discrimination are issues that impact any large corporate.

"Financial services companies have very detailed policies on these matters that they have gone to a lot of trouble to make. I think the problem with all large corporates is policies get lost if they are not competently reinforced," Beck says.

Catharine Lumby, Macquarie University professor and principal of Catharine Lumby Associates, agrees that curbing harassment and discrimination is not as simple as creating a policy.

"Leaders and managers who really want to ensure an inclusive and safe workplace for all their employees and want to retain good talent when it comes to women need to have ongoing education," she says.

Lumby says that education should be evidence based, not a tick the box exercise.

"There are lots of men who want to do the right thing, so good education is about bringing down people's mutual defensiveness and getting people to have honest conversations about common scenarios that arise in the workplace. People need to talk in a setting where they don't feel defensive and they can be honest," she says.

"Companies have lots of good policies around sexual harassment and discrimination, but they tend to sit in a drawer and no one brings them out until the building is on fire."

The only female in her team, Escobar's statement of claim describes a series of events where small sexist remarks were made and her work was undermined.

It also alleges that Escobar was essentially demoted and not given the opportunity to apply for a more senior position which was handed to a male colleague.

She was a portfolio manager looking after fixed income and cash from 2013 to 2016 until Acosta was hired in the position of portfolio manager, fixed income. Escobar's duties were then reduced and she received the new title of portfolio manager - internal management - credit and cash.

According to the claim, Acosta would go on to be promoted over Escobar to head of fixed interest assets, and Escobar would go from reporting to Farmer to reporting to Acosta.

Escobar alleges Acosta made interventions into one of her portfolios and corresponded with an external manager without her consent. She claims the move undermined her authority with the external manager.

Later, Acosta would "substantially redraft" a paper Escobar prepared for the ANZ P&I investment committee and when she questioned the redraft he allegedly said: "I expect opinions from you. You always give your opinion. Not only do I have a wife at home, I have you here in the office."

In September 2020, Escobar advised IOOF she was pregnant and planned to take six months maternity leave. In October 2020, she was made redundant and told she could apply for a newly created position but that she would be competing with another colleague.

A spokesperson for IOOF said the company is defending the action; IOOF is confident it has acted appropriately at all times and continues to support the legal process.

"IOOF takes these matters very seriously.  IOOF is committed to providing a safe and secure environment that embraces diversity. Once the complaint was raised, which was after the complainant's departure, IOOF immediately commenced its formal grievance handling processes," the spokesperson said.

One of the particulars of Escobar's complaints is that all of these incidents, no matter how minor, contributed to creating a working environment that was hostile to women.

That hostility is something Lumby has seen in her work as a consultant, saying that while the problem is not exclusive to financial services, the financial services sector does have a problem with these cultures persisting.

"Women who are breaking into these industries, particularly young women, are going to be under a lot of pressure to not rock the boat and to fit in with that culture," Lumby says.

Part of the problem is that there can be a gradual slide towards hostility, making it difficult for women to know when to speak up and for organisations to know when to nip an issue in the bud.

This is something Beck feels passionately about, saying it is essential that bad behaviour is pointed out as soon as it happens.

Beck shares an example from her own career when, in her 20s, an older manager kept referring to all the women in the office as "love". Beck says she told him he could only call her "love" if she could call him "sweetie" and that comment was enough to change his behaviour.

However, she acknowledges it's not always so simple. For example, when comments are made in a meeting in front of other colleagues it may not be professionally prudent to derail the meeting to call out the behaviour.

In these instances, Beck says it is essential women tell human resources about the behaviour.

"You've got to have people in your corner, where you can go and get some help especially when you don't know how to react," she says.

"More people are insecure about calling out behaviour than those that are confident. All you have to do is look at all the cases of sexual harassment and non-disclosure agreements over the years to see this issue. Had those people been in the issue to tell that person to get stuffed, these things might not have happened."

Comments, like those mentioned in the IOOF case, that imply women who are assertive are nagging or aggressive are a huge part of the problem, Beck says.

"The moral of the story is that if you are having a conversation with a colleague at work and they say something you don't feel is professional, the ideal situation is that you address it then and there," she says.

"If you don't feel comfortable or you are fearful then you should immediately get advice from an advocate or mentor."

