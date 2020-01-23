NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
DNR expands distribution team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   12:16PM

DNR Capital has expanded its wholesale and distribution team with the appointment of a new regional manager for New South Wales and Queensland.

Robert Coates will join the team from Pengana Capital, where he was responsible for servicing financial advisers in NSW.

DNR Capital chief executive Robert White said Coates' appointment comes as the company has seen significant growth in the number of financial advisers using the company's investment strategies across the country.

"The creation of a regional manager - NSW and QLD role is a continuation of our desire to invest in long term relationships and maintain our high level of client servicing," White said.

"[Coates] brings experience distributing a wide range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes which will ensure we continue providing quality and timely insights to our investors."

Coates said: "I am excited at this opportunity to represent a team of high quality investors in a firm that has strong track record of adding value over a period approaching two decades."

He will be based in DNR's Sydney office and report to the head of wholesale distribution, Tom Glynn.

DNR Capital is an independent Australian investment management company that delivers client-focused investment solutions to institutions, advisers and individual investors.

Read more: DNR CapitalRobert CoatesRobert WhitePengana CapitalTom Glynn
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Pengana to acquire stake in US firm
Paradice hires from Pengana
New strategic advisory lead at Willis Towers Watson
DNR Capital tries small caps on for size
IOOF executive takes new role
IMAP to recognise managed accounts excellence
Pengana partners with credit boutique
The tools to capture quality
Tech selloff builds cash pile at Pengana
Hunter Hall veteran launches new business
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ieykz1Nn