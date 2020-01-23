DNR expands distribution team

DNR Capital has expanded its wholesale and distribution team with the appointment of a new regional manager for New South Wales and Queensland.

Robert Coates will join the team from Pengana Capital, where he was responsible for servicing financial advisers in NSW.

DNR Capital chief executive Robert White said Coates' appointment comes as the company has seen significant growth in the number of financial advisers using the company's investment strategies across the country.

"The creation of a regional manager - NSW and QLD role is a continuation of our desire to invest in long term relationships and maintain our high level of client servicing," White said.

"[Coates] brings experience distributing a wide range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes which will ensure we continue providing quality and timely insights to our investors."

Coates said: "I am excited at this opportunity to represent a team of high quality investors in a firm that has strong track record of adding value over a period approaching two decades."

He will be based in DNR's Sydney office and report to the head of wholesale distribution, Tom Glynn.

DNR Capital is an independent Australian investment management company that delivers client-focused investment solutions to institutions, advisers and individual investors.