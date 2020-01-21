DIY SMSF platform launched

A new software application that enables trustees of SMSFs to manage their own fund has been launched.

DIY Super Online (DIYSOL) was developed by accountant and SMSF trustee Jeff Bain who said the application was designed to save trustees money on accounting fees.

"It makes no sense for people running a super fund to pay an accountant - sometimes well over a $1000 - for basic transaction recording when they can do most of it themselves," Bain said.

DIYSOL aims to record fund transactions and produce the necessary reports for tax and reporting requirements.

DIYSOL said investments are recorded as investment items and all income, purchases and sales are recorded, while transactions specific to members are recorded and detailed member statements produced.

Although the application will not generate the tax return to lodge with the Australian Taxation Office, it does provide the tax calculations necessary to complete the return.

Bain spent five years developing the application that he hopes will greatly reduce the cost of running an SMSF.