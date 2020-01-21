NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
DIY SMSF platform launched
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   11:49AM

A new software application that enables trustees of SMSFs to manage their own fund has been launched.

DIY Super Online (DIYSOL) was developed by accountant and SMSF trustee Jeff Bain who said the application was designed to save trustees money on accounting fees.

"It makes no sense for people running a super fund to pay an accountant - sometimes well over a $1000 - for basic transaction recording when they can do most of it themselves," Bain said.

DIYSOL aims to record fund transactions and produce the necessary reports for tax and reporting requirements.

DIYSOL said investments are recorded as investment items and all income, purchases and sales are recorded, while transactions specific to members are recorded and detailed member statements produced.

Although the application will not generate the tax return to lodge with the Australian Taxation Office, it does provide the tax calculations necessary to complete the return.

Bain spent five years developing the application that he hopes will greatly reduce the cost of running an SMSF.

Read more: DIYSOLJeff BainDIY Super Online
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2xC6O7I5