Dividends ripe for the picking

Australian equities are set to continue to provide dividend income for retirees more so than safe haven assets, according to a retirement income specialist.

Plato Investment Management managing director Don Hamson said despite the hearsay that dividends would be diminished as a result of the pandemic, gross equity income looks better as results on cash products diminish.

"Over the coming 12 months Australian equities will continue to provide superior income compared to most other asset classes," he said.

"Following back-to-back rate cuts in March, retirees relying on so-called safe assets, such as cash, bonds and term deposits simply won't be able to pay the bills and we expect the cash rate to remain close to zero for at least the next two years."

While investors relying on dividend income have traditionally looked to the big four banks, other opportunities have emerged including iron ore miners and gold miners.

"We anticipate Australia's gold miners will also continue to perform well on the back of global economic concerns and the immense amount of money printing being undertaken by the US Federal Reserve," Hamson said.

In addition, consumer staple stocks like Woolworths and Wesfarmers performed well throughout the pandemic and are expected to generate good yields in the next year.

Hamson said the reporting season presented better than expected results for dividend income and retirees can benefit from franking credits if their portfolios are managed on a tax-effective basis.

According to CommSec, less than half the ASX 200 paid a dividend this year and of those, 33% lifted dividends, 17% kept the dividend the same and 50% cut the dividend.

The Plato Australian Shares Income Fund has generated gross income of 9.4% per annum since inception with the inclusion of franking credits and special dividends.

"We're looking at generating gross income of around 7% including franking credits from Australian equities in the next 12 months because we're highly active and have been able to rotate into the companies that have emerged as sustainable dividend payers, if you're active you can still get strong yield," Hamson said.