NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Dividends ripe for the picking
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   11:39AM

Australian equities are set to continue to provide dividend income for retirees more so than safe haven assets, according to a retirement income specialist.

Plato Investment Management managing director Don Hamson said despite the hearsay that dividends would be diminished as a result of the pandemic, gross equity income looks better as results on cash products diminish.

"Over the coming 12 months Australian equities will continue to provide superior income compared to most other asset classes," he said.

"Following back-to-back rate cuts in March, retirees relying on so-called safe assets, such as cash, bonds and term deposits simply won't be able to pay the bills and we expect the cash rate to remain close to zero for at least the next two years."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

While investors relying on dividend income have traditionally looked to the big four banks, other opportunities have emerged including iron ore miners and gold miners.

"We anticipate Australia's gold miners will also continue to perform well on the back of global economic concerns and the immense amount of money printing being undertaken by the US Federal Reserve," Hamson said.

In addition, consumer staple stocks like Woolworths and Wesfarmers performed well throughout the pandemic and are expected to generate good yields in the next year.

Hamson said the reporting season presented better than expected results for dividend income and retirees can benefit from franking credits if their portfolios are managed on a tax-effective basis.

According to CommSec, less than half the ASX 200 paid a dividend this year and of those, 33% lifted dividends, 17% kept the dividend the same and 50% cut the dividend.

The Plato Australian Shares Income Fund has generated gross income of 9.4% per annum since inception with the inclusion of franking credits and special dividends.

"We're looking at generating gross income of around 7% including franking credits from Australian equities in the next 12 months because we're highly active and have been able to rotate into the companies that have emerged as sustainable dividend payers, if you're active you can still get strong yield," Hamson said.

Read more: Don HamsonCommSecPlato Australian Shares Income FundPlato Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Earnings season worst on record: CommSec
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
Bond investor sues Australian government
Tasmania leads the nation: CommSec
Plato fund to shutter
Volatility continues to drive investors
VIC, TAS lead Australia: CommSec
Big four urged to pay up dividends
What's next for income-focused funds
Plato hires from Macquarie quant team
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nVNXfLUE