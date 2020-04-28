Dividends could take years to return: UBS

UBS estimates that it may take over three years to return to 2019 dividend payouts due to COVID-19 related cuts and suspensions.

UBS equity strategist Pieter Stoltz said, based on UBS forecasts, market earnings per share (EPS) will not return to financial year 2019 levels until FY23.

"Notably, after the GFC, it took more than a decade for EPS to recover to their prior highs due to a combination of weak earnings growth and large equity dilution," Stoltz said.

According to UBS, since February the market cut consensus dividend per share forecasts for 2020 by 22%.

"The pace of dividend revisions is now dropping at twice the average pace as seen during the global financial crisis," Stoltz said.

Markets have experienced high volatility since the outbreak of COVID-19, with billions being wiped from equity markets.

In 2008, dividends fell by $10.5 billion (or 28%) to $44.9 billion, however UBS is estimating dividends could fall about 30% as a result of this crisis.

"The 30% decline in DPS under our scenario is in line greater than the GFC where DPS fell by 28%...We note on the balance of probability, it is more likely DPS will fall by >30% this time than by less so there is the possibility DPS will decline by more than in the GFC & the largest decline since our data starts from 1999," Stoltz said.

NAB was the first of Australia's big banks to slash its dividend in its half year results, as well as announcing a $3.5 billion capital raise.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.