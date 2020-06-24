NEWS
Investment
Dividend yield set to dial down to zero
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   11:59AM

Contrarian fund manager Allan Gray predicts dividend headwinds are on the horizon, arguing investors shouldn't expect any yield from the majority of ASX-listed companies in the near future.

Allan Gray chief investment officer Simon Mawhinney said he was progressing on the basis that dividend yields will be close to zero over the coming period.

"There are some companies whose earnings have not been badly impacted, if not enhanced, by COVID-19 and they will be in a position to maintain or even enhance dividends. This includes the likes of Woolworths, Coles and other staples," he said.

"But many other companies have experienced big losses and won't be able to pay a dividend without some sort of capital impost, or elevating their gearing.

"In April we had APRA writing to the banks and insurers requesting a prudent reduction in dividends and a materially reduced level of returns to shareholders over the coming months."

Mawhinney previously called out the gap between defensive and cyclical stocks, with this trend continuing as markets rallied in April.

"This divergence can't continue indefinitely and it is important not to forget what might already be priced into cyclical company share prices," he said.

"Everything has a price and a momentum shift into cyclically-depressed stocks seems well overdue."

Globally, signs of a shift into cyclically-depressed stocks have tentatively begun, he said.

"This is not yet true in Australia, with many cyclically-exposed sectors lagging the price performance of their overseas counterparts," Mawhinney said.

"Despite earnings and dividend headwinds, we believe investors with a firm focus on the fundamentals and the long term will benefit from mispricing opportunities currently in the market.

"These opportunities are in those companies that typically have strong balance sheets and excellent asset bases, but which can be bought at extremely depressed prices given earnings headwinds."

