Investment
Dividend cuts not as bad as expected
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 21 AUG 2020   12:43PM

Most people expected dividends to fall by 30% this year, but company payouts this earnings season have been decent, says Ausbil.

Ausbil's Michael Price, who manages its active dividend income fund, said in general, the firm has been pleasantly surprised by dividends so far.

"While there was a fear that all companies might cut their pay-out ratios, that hasn't happened across the board, with many companies paying higher dividends than expected," Price said.

The prudential regulator in April asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend decisions until COVID-19's impact was clearer. At July end, it relaxed dividend payout expectation a little but still said the cohort should retain at least half of their earnings while deciding dividends until December, after APRA issued revised guidelines.

Of the big four, only Westpac cancelled their dividend.

"CBA was able to declare at the top end of expectations, and ANZ are paying out their interim dividend that was previously deferred, in-line with expectations. NAB had already paid their dividend for the half," Price said.

"There have also been a few special dividends announced by companies with excess cash, for example, Wesfarmers following the sale of Coles, and Northern Star Resources, on the back of a very strong performance in the gold price. AMP, despite recent issues, also declared a special dividend following the sale of their life company."

Price said the resources sector performed well, as well as on the dividend front.

"The strong demand for iron ore is a particular standout this reporting season, with strong dividend performance from a range of companies like Mineral Resources, Mount Gibson Iron, Rio Tinto and BHP, and we think this strong thematic is likely to see a strong performance also from Fortescue Metals when they report," he said.

