Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Diversa winds up struggling super fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   12:41PM

Diversa is closing one of its superannuation funds following a rapid decline in member accounts and funds under management.

The Personal Choice Private Fund is being terminated and is expected to be wound up by 30 June 2026. All member accounts must closed by December.

The fund offers wrap-style accounts through its platform, with an investment menu of managed funds, ASX-listed shares, cash, term deposits, and ETFs and LICs.

According to APRA statistics from June end, the fund is home to just 420 member accounts and a collective $86 million in retirement savings.

The decision was made by the trustee, CCSL, which is a related company of Diversa.

In its most recent Member Outcomes Assessment, it was flagged that the Personal Choice Private Fund was not promoting the financial interests of its members.

This was determined on the basis that administration fees at the product level were more expensive than the peer fund median for balances of $100,000 and $250,000. The median balance within the Personal Choice Private Fund is $132,000.

Operating costs of the fund were described as "significantly higher" than the industry median, with the trustee pointing out that this "may indicate retirement balances being inappropriately eroded".

It was also highlighted that as funds under management continue to decline, diminishing scale could be a disadvantage to members; the fund is closed to new members. In FY24, the number of member accounts dropped by 15%. Its members' benefit outflows ratio was a whopping 712.5% compared to the industry median of 89.2%.

At that time, the trustee was considering its options for the fund, but said a merger was not on the cards.

"The trustee has explored the potential successor fund transfer of Personal Choice Private to a larger fund. However, the trustee considers the high administration costs in taking this action prohibitive and not in member best financial interests," Diversa said.

The fund's decline was swift - in FY22 it had more than double the members and assets at 856 and $184 million in funds under management.

Read more: DiversaPersonal Choice Private FundAPRAMember Outcomes Assessment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA to hunt for new deputy chair
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
FEATURE: Problem detected
PPS Mutual appoints new chair
Geopolitics, AI tests prudential regulation: APRA
ANZ fined $240m for bond trading, retail misconduct
Brighter Super to add 68k new members
Super funds break records, inactive accounts balloon
Cbus welcomes new head of risk transformation
InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims

Editor's Choice

Diversa winds up struggling super fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Diversa is closing one of its superannuation funds following a rapid decline in member accounts and funds under management.

Australian economy in 'very good place': RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
RBA governor Michele Bullock said the Australian economy is in a strong position despite ongoing global threats and uncertainty.

Unprecedented US M&As a boon for Australia: BGA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
Mergers and acquisitions in the US wealth management sector have reached unprecedented levels over the last five years and the local sector is poised to benefit highly from this, according to Berkshire Global Advisors.

LGT Crestone unveils rebrand

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
LGT Crestone is no more, with the wealth management firm rebranding, in a move it said reflects the firm's "evolution".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media