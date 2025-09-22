Diversa winds up struggling super fund

Diversa is closing one of its superannuation funds following a rapid decline in member accounts and funds under management.

The Personal Choice Private Fund is being terminated and is expected to be wound up by 30 June 2026. All member accounts must closed by December.

The fund offers wrap-style accounts through its platform, with an investment menu of managed funds, ASX-listed shares, cash, term deposits, and ETFs and LICs.

According to APRA statistics from June end, the fund is home to just 420 member accounts and a collective $86 million in retirement savings.

The decision was made by the trustee, CCSL, which is a related company of Diversa.

In its most recent Member Outcomes Assessment, it was flagged that the Personal Choice Private Fund was not promoting the financial interests of its members.

This was determined on the basis that administration fees at the product level were more expensive than the peer fund median for balances of $100,000 and $250,000. The median balance within the Personal Choice Private Fund is $132,000.

Operating costs of the fund were described as "significantly higher" than the industry median, with the trustee pointing out that this "may indicate retirement balances being inappropriately eroded".

It was also highlighted that as funds under management continue to decline, diminishing scale could be a disadvantage to members; the fund is closed to new members. In FY24, the number of member accounts dropped by 15%. Its members' benefit outflows ratio was a whopping 712.5% compared to the industry median of 89.2%.

At that time, the trustee was considering its options for the fund, but said a merger was not on the cards.

"The trustee has explored the potential successor fund transfer of Personal Choice Private to a larger fund. However, the trustee considers the high administration costs in taking this action prohibitive and not in member best financial interests," Diversa said.

The fund's decline was swift - in FY22 it had more than double the members and assets at 856 and $184 million in funds under management.