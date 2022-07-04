Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Diverger takes stake in McGregor Wealth Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 4 JUL 2022   12:33PM

The financial services company has acquired a 35% equity interest in financial planning practice McGregor Wealth Management (MWM).

The purchase was made through Diverger Wealth Holdings. McGregor is licensed by GPS Wealth, which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Diverger group.

Diverger will pay $0.74 million initially in cash, followed by a deferred consideration of up to $0.56 million during the first 18 months.

Diverger said its investment in MWM forms part of a broader strategy to invest in several practices and provide additional resources that assist in their next phase of growth.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"Diverger's strategic intent is to be a market leading provider of services to advisers," it said.

"Investment in growing adviser practices enhances the contribution to Diverger's Wealth Solutions division through increased share of earnings and recurring cash dividends."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

The news comes after Diverger proposed a $65 million acquisition of leading financial adviser firm Centrepoint Alliance in late June.

The potential merger could create the third largest licensee behind Insignia and AMP.

Read more: McGregor Wealth ManagementDiverger Wealth HoldingsCentrepoint Alliance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

More than 1700 advisers gone already
Centrepoint says Diverger offer overlooks strategic value
Diverger makes $65m bid for Centrepoint Alliance
intelliflo announces first head of sales in Australia
LifeBid bolsters team
New adviser, intermediary solutions lead at Russell
ClearView recruits chief claims officer
ClearView, Manulife to launch retirement products
Centrepoint partners with Iress
ClearView offloads advice unit

Editor's Choice

BlackRock appoints head of iShares, index investment

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:32PM
BlackRock has named Jason Collins as its head of iShares and index investments for the Australian and New Zealand region, effective immediately.

That's a wrap for the BT Wrap

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:36PM
BT's 25-year-old Wrap has seen its last June 30, with its user interface no longer available and all clients moved across to Panorama.

Social impact fund to target essential workers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:06PM
A new co-investment scheme, backed by family offices and institutional investors, will be made available to first responders and frontline workers, helping them secure a property close to their workplace.

Talent shortage impacts demand for regional advice practices

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:08PM
It's a buyer's market for those keen on acquiring a regional financial planning practice - just don't expect to be able to hire for it.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.