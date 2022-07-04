Diverger takes stake in McGregor Wealth Management

The financial services company has acquired a 35% equity interest in financial planning practice McGregor Wealth Management (MWM).

The purchase was made through Diverger Wealth Holdings. McGregor is licensed by GPS Wealth, which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Diverger group.

Diverger will pay $0.74 million initially in cash, followed by a deferred consideration of up to $0.56 million during the first 18 months.

Diverger said its investment in MWM forms part of a broader strategy to invest in several practices and provide additional resources that assist in their next phase of growth.

"Diverger's strategic intent is to be a market leading provider of services to advisers," it said.

"Investment in growing adviser practices enhances the contribution to Diverger's Wealth Solutions division through increased share of earnings and recurring cash dividends."

The news comes after Diverger proposed a $65 million acquisition of leading financial adviser firm Centrepoint Alliance in late June.

The potential merger could create the third largest licensee behind Insignia and AMP.