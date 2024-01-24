Newspaper icon
Diverger shareholders welcome Count takeover

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN 2024   12:37PM

Diverger shareholders have given Count their seal of approval to acquire the company in a landslide voting result.

An overwhelming 99.97% of shareholders voted in favour of Count taking over the company at yesterday's scheme meeting.

In the lead up to casting votes, Diverger non-executive chair Peter Brook urged shareholders to vote in favour of the transaction.

"Accordingly, we maintain our previously stated recommendation that Diverger shareholders should vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal. I confirm that no superior proposal has been received," he said.

Independent party Lonergan Edwards & Associate, Brook said, concluded that the scheme is fair and reasonable and therefore in the best interests of Diverger shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal.

"The independent expert has assessed the value of Diverger on a 100% controlling interest basis at between $1.19 and $1.39 per Diverger Share," he said.

Diverger's largest shareholder, HUB24 with a 34.4% stake, together with Harvest Lane Asset Management (5.7%), and Kevin White and associates (4.8%), in the past flagged their support for transaction.

ASX-listed COG Financial Services (COG) was initially in the running to acquire Diverger.

COG backed away last November, together with its offer of $1.4083 per share.

Brook added since announcing the acquisition and despite employment uncertainty, "the management team has stayed focused on creating value for our clients and shareholders and looking after our people and as a result we remain confident of our meeting our FY24 outlook statement of $8m-$9m Underlying EBITA."

Read more: DivergerCountPeter BrookCOG Financial ServicesHarvest Lane Asset Management
