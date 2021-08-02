NEWS
Executive Appointments
Dismal pass rate for latest CFA exam

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:01PM

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level one exam results for May 2021 saw a paltry pass rate of just 25%.

This was the lowest pass rate ever recorded. In February 2021, 44% of level one candidates passed the exam. In the first half of 2019, 41% of level one candidates passed.

Pass rates for 2021 level two and three exams have not yet been released, but in December 2020 55% of level two candidates passed and 56% of level three candidates passed.

The CFA exams have existed since 1964. Although the curriculum and difficulty of exams has varied over the years, the pass rate for level one has never fallen below 34%, according to the institute's records.

From 1964-2021 the pass rate for level one has averaged out at about 42%.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFA Institute has moved to computer-based exams rather than paper exams and remote proctoring in some jurisdictions.

In some cities, the institute has offered candidates the ability to defer their exams at no extra cost because of the impact of the pandemic.

In the lead-up to the May exam, Kaplan Schweser - a popular provider of CFA study resources - experienced system outages which it acknowledged and apologised for.

Some candidates in online study forums pointed to this as a possible explanation for the very low pass rate.

The CFA Institute did not provide any commentary on why the pass rate was so low.

