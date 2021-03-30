NEWS
Technology
Dimensional to use Calastone solution
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAR 2021   12:55PM

Dimensional Fund Advisors has signed up for Calastone's new distribution data solution.

Calastone's new Wrap Reporting service will provide fund managers adviser-directed fund flow data from different platforms.

The firm said it actively worked with Dimensional Fund Advisors and other fund managers to create a reporting solution that overcomes the challenges of digesting disparate monthly data from multiple platforms, which may come in different formats, fields and timeframes.

"Building intelligence and responsiveness into adviser engagement models is critical, particularly as the industry transitions around industry reforms, new technologies and changing investor demands," said Calastone managing director and head of Australia Ross Fox.

"We are extremely grateful for the input and commitment from our early adopters in helping us optimise the functionality of our Wrap Reporting service. Each is already deriving meaningful and valuable insights from the reliable data that the service securely delivers.

"These timely insights help fund managers identify, understand and ultimately better manage behaviours and events that trigger fund flows, empowering business development teams to engage more proactively with advisers and improve the service they offer."

Last year, private equity giant The Carlyle Group said it will acquire a majority stake in Calastone

Editor's Choice
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The outcome of the High Court decision on general advice will have an interesting and simplifying effect on the design and distribution obligations coming into effect later this year, according to a lawyer.
ISA chief economist departs
KANIKA SOOD
Industry Super Australia's chief economist of six years Stephen Anthony has left the lobby group.
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Hume expands portfolio
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Following a cabinet reshuffle, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume will now take on responsibility for women's economic security.
