DigiCo REIT names new chief executive, targets 30% growth

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 18 AUG 2025   12:00PM

HMC Capital's DigiCo REIT wants to have contracted IT capacity of 27MW by June 2026, representing 30% growth from June 2025 across the Australian business, as outlined in its FY25 results.

This comes as Chris Maher has been named chief executive, taking over from Damon Reid who has transitioned into the role of chief operating officer to "focus on operational execution and delivery" across the Australian portfolio.

Maher is also the managing director - head of digital infrastructure at HMC Capital and served as non-executive director on the DigiCo board since December 2024.

Maher said FY25 has been a pivotal year for DigiCo, delivering a strong financial performance, achieving key strategic milestones, and positioning the business for growth into FY26.

"Our sales pipeline has materially exceeded expectations at the time of acquisition, supported by surging demand in AI, hyperscale cloud, and enterprise segments," Maher said.

"We have also invested in strengthening our operating platform, making senior industry hires across sales, commercial and asset management. These appointments bring deep sector experience, enhance our execution capabilities, and broaden out relationships across hyperscale, enterprise, and government customer segments.

"The combination of experienced leadership, a highly connected asset base, and a diversified development pipeline provides a strong platform for sustainable long-term growth."

DigiCo chief financial officer Simon Mitchell said it finished FY25 ahead of PDS guidance with annualised EBITDA of $99 million, liquidity of $740 million and gearing at the lower end of the 35% to 45% target range.

"This robust capital position provides the flexibility to progress our SYD1 development program, advance our US campus developments and execute on capital partnering initiatives that will enhance balance sheet capacity for future growth," Mitchell said.

"Looking ahead to FY26, we expect to deliver earnings growth underpinned by contracted rental uplifts in the US, accelerated leading momentum in Australia, and the delivery of key development milestones.

"Demand fundamentals across our target segments remain strong and our portfolio is strategically positioned in high-growth, supply-constrained markets. DigiCo remains focused on executing our growth strategy with discipline, while delivering sustainable value creating for securityholders."

Read more: DigiCo REITHMC CapitalChris MaherSimon MitchellDamon Reid
