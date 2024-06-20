Newspaper icon
Dexus sees $1.3bn wiped from portfolio value

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUN 2024   12:31PM

An external revaluation of the bulk of its assets estimates Dexus' book value has dropped some 9% in the last six months.

In an update to investors, Dexus said recent draft external independent valuations have resulted in a total estimated drop of about $1.3 billion or 9% on book values.

This was primarily driven by the office portfolio, which decreased 11.3% on the back of higher capitalisation rates and discount rates. The industrial portfolio fell by about 1.2%, with Dexus saying strong rental growth largely offset the impact of higher capitalization and discount rates.

The weighted average capitalisation rate across the total stabilised portfolio sits at 5.87%. The weighted average capitalisation rate of the office portfolio is 6.01% while the industrial portfolio's is 5.45%.

"The investment metrics displayed by recent sale activity support a softening in office market valuations," Dexus chief executive and managing director Ross Du Vernet said.

"However, as a long-term investor, we have confidence in the value of our high-quality portfolio through the cycle.

"There is continued occupier demand for well-located, high-quality buildings as seen in our portfolio occupancy."

Dexus said the valuations will be finalised in time for the group's FY24 results, to be handed down on August 20.

Read more: DexusRoss Du Vernet
