Dexus results mixed prior to Steinberg's exit

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:46PM

The property giant recorded a net loss of $597.2 million, but also managed to secure $9 million in trading profits after tax for the six months to 31 December 2023.

The external independent portfolio valuations for Dexus saw mixed results, with a total decrease of about $697.3 million on prior book values.

Notably, the weighted average capitalisation rates for both the Dexus office portfolio and Dexus industrial portfolio softened 32 basis points to 5.53%, and 42 basis points to 5.18% from June 30 to 31 December 2023, respectively.

Operationally, Dexus saw a 4.5% increase in underlying funds from operations (excluding trading profits), amounting to $355.8 million, compared to the corresponding period.

In what will be his final Dexus results, chief executive Darren Steinberg highlighted the company's resilience amid economic headwinds.

Despite the loss, Dexus generated $292.4 million in adjusted funds from operations and completed $1.3 billion in balance sheet divestments during the half.

This, Steinberg said, enabled Dexus to maintain a strong balance sheet and recycle capital into other opportunities, such as its committed development pipeline.

"In November 2023, we achieved final completion of the AMP Capital platform acquisition, and we will be fully integrated by June 30. We have now created a $57.1 billion scalable real asset platform," Steinberg said.

When it comes to strategy, Steinberg said the property giant remains focused on its objectives of generating "resilient income streams and being identified as the real asset investment manager of choice."

He added that the acquisition of the AMP Capital business has grown and diversified the Dexus platform and sets up the funds management business for future growth.

"Markets remain challenging as capital flows and sentiment continues to be impacted by inflation, interest rates and geopolitical risks," Steinberg said.

Steinberg's impending departure marks the end of an era, with Ross Du Vernet set to assume the role of chief executive next month.

Reflecting on his tenure, Steinberg expressed gratitude for what he called the privilege of leading Dexus over the past 12 years.

"One of my proudest achievements is building a talented team of people who I have seen flourish," he said.

"Together we have positioned Dexus as a leading Australasian real asset manager and I am excited to watch the next phase of growth for the group."

Read more: DexusDarren SteinbergRoss Du Vernet
