Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment

The Dexus Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund (DWSF) exchanged contracts with Scentre Group to acquire a 25% stake in Westfield Chermside, Brisbane, for $683 million.

This fresh investment comes after Dexus Funds Management launched court action against AMP and Collimate Capital in relation to the forced sale of its interest in the Macquarie Centre, which was valued at around $830 million and was one of DWSF's major assets.

In December 2024, Dexus flagged that it would appeal the decision after the Supreme Court of NSW ruled that Cbus and UniSuper, the co-owners of Macquarie Centre, could force Dexus to sell its stake.

Dexus said this new investment aligns with DWSF's strategy of owning market-leading retail assets with strong growth potential.

Dexus will invest an additional $170 million into DWSF, taking its investment to $300 million.

Dexus said it would also support further initiatives to ensure the fund maintains investor appeal and performance, including changes to the fee structure, fund liquidity and backstop funding in relation to the sale of the Macquarie Centre.

"This exclusive off-market transaction leverages our established relationship with Scentre Group to secure a market-leading asset for DWSF. Dexus's co-investment underscores its conviction in the fund's strategy and future potential," Dexus executive general manager, funds management Michael Sheffield said.

In addition to the purchase, and consistent with its divestment program, Dexus also announced the sale of two properties with combined proceeds of $153.5 million, in which Dexus's share is $92.8 million.

One property in Berrinba was sold for $32 million, reflecting a 6.7% premium to the prior book value as at 31 December 2024, and the other in Chester Hill sold for $121.5 million.