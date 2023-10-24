Newspaper icon
Dexus launches new opportunities fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   12:06PM

A second closed-ended opportunity fund from Dexus will provide wholesale investors with exposure to investments in property repositioning, development, special situations, and credit opportunities.

Dexus Real Estate Partnership 2 (DREP2) follows the launch of Dexus's first closed-ended opportunity fund, DREP1, which came to market in 2021.

According to Dexus, DREP2 is expected to be substantially larger than DREP1, with the first capital close predicted in the first half of 2024.

As such, DREP fund manager Jason Howes said the new offering is expected to generate significant investor interest.

"Responding to market conditions and continued demand for opportunity-style investments, we expect DREP2 will attract substantial investor interest from domestic and international investors, particularly from high-net-worth investors and family offices looking for enhanced returns from Australian real estate investments," he said.

Dexus also announced that DREP1 has acquired residential properties in Melbourne, including 41 recently completed apartments in stage one of a development in the Melbourne CBD.

Additionally, DREP1 has purchased 79 apartments in a recently completed unit development in Central Melbourne which is subject to FIRB approval.

Dexus explained the deal assessment process for DREP1 is rigorous, with only 4% of potential opportunities moving to execution. Capital that has been deployed is distributed across credit (38%), repositioning (27%), development (23%), and special situations (12%).

"In a competitive landscape, we have leveraged the Dexus platform to identify and successfully deliver nine transactions across the spectrum of real estate investments for DREP1," Howes explained.

"We continue to see attractive entry points in the residential market, which presents further opportunity for the fund in a capital-constrained investment environment."

Last December, DREP1 concluded with a total investment capacity of approximately $1 billion, including gearing. Dexus has indicated that DREP1 is on course to achieve the targeted 15% net equity IRR.

