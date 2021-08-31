Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Fiona Manning joined Apostle Funds Management on August 30 as a portfolio manager for a soon-to-be launched fund, the Apostle People and Planet Diversified Fund.

"This is an important initiative for the firm to drive a market leading position in impact investing. Fiona comes with extensive ESG credentials and passion for impact investing," Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West said.

Manning has 22 years of investment experience, across climate change research, equity analysis and multi-asset strategies.

She was most recently employed at AMP Capital's multi-asset team. In August 2020 she was appointed the co-portfolio manager of AMP Capital's Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund range alongside Darren Beesley, as Kristen Le Mesurier left for Platypus Asset Management. Beesley also recently resigned.

"Fiona has worked at AMP Capital for over seven years, holding roles across communications, the sustainable investment team and, most recently, as co-portfolio manager in the Multi Asset Group. Fiona has been a highly valued member of the team and we wish her well," a spokesperson for AMP Capital said.

AMP Capital is in the process of transferring MAG (which manages multi-asset, diversified and multi-manager funds) to AMP Australia, which it says will create an end-to end superannuation business.

Meanwhile, the team has also lost its head of sector multi-manager Lydia Kav (nee Serafim) who left the company after 25 years for Perpetual.

In May, multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston announced her resignation. She was replaced by former chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley.

In all, the 27-strong MAG team has lost 12 members in the last two years, including internal movements, according to Morningstar.