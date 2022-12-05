Delayed reforms put pensioners at risk: OECD

The OECD Pensions Outlook 2022 says that continuing with reforms to asset-backed pension arrangements is essential to improving retirement outcomes and the sustainability of retirement incomes, thereby building more inclusive pension systems.

While current economic uncertainties may lead policy makers and regulators to delay reforms that could advance their pension systems, this course of action will jeopardise the wellbeing of current, and future pensioners, the OECD argued.

Instead, the international organisation proposed that policy makers plan, implement and monitor the development of asset-backed pension arrangements.

"Policy makers need to make sure that there is an adequate institutional and legal structure in place and that governance regulation and supervisory structures are set up," the outlook said.

"Policy makers should make sure regulators and supervisors have the right operations, powers and functions in place to regulate and oversee the new asset-backed pension arrangements, while clarifying to pension providers what their role will be."

They also need to address shortcomings of governance as they surface, implementing measures to improve investment performance and fostering competition to better align fees with the costs of services provides, it added.

Meanwhile, on employers' role in the provision of asset-backed pension arrangements, the OECD said their involvement has many advantages.

"They can bear some of the costs, design plans that match the preferences of their employees and implement behavioural strategies to increase employee savings," the outlook stated.

Nonetheless, some employers, particularly small ones, may be unwilling to establish pension plans because of the costs, complexity and administrative burdens involved.

So, the OECD calls for policy guidance to optimise employer involvement, accounting for labour market structures and mobility, ensuring good conditions in regulations and financial markets, and reducing barriers preventing employers from establishing pension plans.

Another area of focus in the outlook pertained to good practices for developing mortality tables for retirement income arrangements. It asserted that mortality assumptions are a key factor in determining the amount of assets needed to finance a retirement income for life but setting mortality assumptions involves many uncertainties.

"The appropriate model will need to consider economic and social contexts to better understand observed and expected trends," the outlook said.

"The assumptions should also be tailored to the population for which they will be used, and make sure that pensioners of all ages will be covered.

"Assumptions regarding future improvements in mortality need to be accounted for to avoid underestimating the life expectancies of pensioners. Sense checks and disclosure can help to ensure that the assumptions are reasonable and consistent."