Superannuation

Default super delivers best performance in 34 years

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   12:23PM

New research reveals that default workplace superannuation funds achieved the best average returns of 18.8% in the last 34 years.

Rainmaker reviewed more than 3200 investment options in its 2021 Super fund performance study, which are offered by 238 products, of which 145 are not-for- profit (NFP) funds and 93 are retail.

Rainmaker found that the 2021 financial year was only the third time in 12 years that the retail default segment outperformed the NFP products.

"But measured over rolling five and 10-year periods the gap is one percentage point in favour of the NFP segment," the report read.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Since the introduction of MySuper the segment gap has reduced 90%, meaning the retail and NFP segment is now performing 'line-ball' with each other."

As for lifecycle strategies, the booming equities market since COVID-19 arrived has worked in favour of this sector.

Rainmaker's lifecycle indices outperformed the single strategy indices in most age groups apart from pre-retirees aged in their 50s and 60s.

As a result, seven out of the top 10 performing MySuper products are lifecycle products.

However over five-year period, the differences between MySuper lifecycle and single strategy are almost minimal.

"Indeed, were it not for a small number of extremely conservatively designed lifecycle products aimed at pre-retirees aged in their 50s and 60s, there would hardly be any differences between these MySuper product styles and long-run outcomes," Rainmaker found.

