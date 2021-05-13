NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Deborah Ralston joins Household Capital
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 MAY 2021   12:03PM

Household Capital has appointed the retirement expert to chair its advisory board.

Effective this month, Deborah Ralston will lead the retirement funding provider's advisory board, replacing Jack Diamond.

Sitting alongside her on the board is Peter Kell, Gary Weaven, Alastair Peattie, Bob Officer, and Peter Harris.

Ralston played a key role in the Retirement Income Review as a member of its panel and was recently appointed to an advisory panel established by Allianz Retire+ that will look to drive innovation in the retirement sector. She is also the former chair of the SMSF Association.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Australia has to find new ways to help current baby boomers navigate retirement with confidence. Throughout my career I've tried to understand finance through the eyes of consumers, their needs and the regulation of markets that meet them," Ralston said.

"Australians enjoy good health and long lives, high quality housing, a sustainable pension system and a leading superannuation savings system. I'm excited to join Household Capital in delivering widespread, responsible, long-term access to home equity retirement funding to show how Australia can lead the way in meeting the housing and funding challenges of an aging population."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder welcomed Ralston and thanked Diamond for his service.

"Australian retirees are on paper the wealthiest in the world. Unlocking the funds tied up in the third pillar of their balances, their properties, allows their lifestyles to match their wealth," he said.

"We acknowledge the superb leadership provided by Jack Diamond, the outgoing chair of the Household Capital advisory board. Jack has been a serial innovator in retirement and superannuation for decades and a founding thought partner for Household Capital."

Read more: Household CapitalDeborah RalstonJack DiamondAlastair PeattieAllianz RetireBob OfficerGary WeavenJoshua FunderPeter HarrisPeter KellRetirement Income ReviewSMSF Association
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Deborah Ralston to advise Allianz Retire+
Research aims to solve cash conundrum
$450 SG threshold axed
Why advisers don't recommend annuities
Super runs out before death: ASFA
QSuper unveils retirement income product
Government retirement modelling leaves women behind: ISA
Adviser levy to increase by 160%
Aged care RC unveils 148 recommendations
Possible delay for SG rise: Hume
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.
What instos want from managers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.
Low FASEA pass rate continues
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.