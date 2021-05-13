Deborah Ralston joins Household Capital

Household Capital has appointed the retirement expert to chair its advisory board.

Effective this month, Deborah Ralston will lead the retirement funding provider's advisory board, replacing Jack Diamond.

Sitting alongside her on the board is Peter Kell, Gary Weaven, Alastair Peattie, Bob Officer, and Peter Harris.

Ralston played a key role in the Retirement Income Review as a member of its panel and was recently appointed to an advisory panel established by Allianz Retire+ that will look to drive innovation in the retirement sector. She is also the former chair of the SMSF Association.

"Australia has to find new ways to help current baby boomers navigate retirement with confidence. Throughout my career I've tried to understand finance through the eyes of consumers, their needs and the regulation of markets that meet them," Ralston said.

"Australians enjoy good health and long lives, high quality housing, a sustainable pension system and a leading superannuation savings system. I'm excited to join Household Capital in delivering widespread, responsible, long-term access to home equity retirement funding to show how Australia can lead the way in meeting the housing and funding challenges of an aging population."

Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder welcomed Ralston and thanked Diamond for his service.

"Australian retirees are on paper the wealthiest in the world. Unlocking the funds tied up in the third pillar of their balances, their properties, allows their lifestyles to match their wealth," he said.

"We acknowledge the superb leadership provided by Jack Diamond, the outgoing chair of the Household Capital advisory board. Jack has been a serial innovator in retirement and superannuation for decades and a founding thought partner for Household Capital."