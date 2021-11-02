David Atkin to lead PRI

The former Cbus chief has been appointed the new chief executive of the Principles for Responsible Investment, replacing Fiona Reynolds.

David Atkin will take over as chief executive of the PRI on December 10, following Reynolds' decision to step down earlier this year.

Taking on the role, he returns to the PRI, having served as a board director between 2009 and 2015.

Atkin brings extensive experience in the investment industry, most recently as deputy chief executive of AMP Capital - a role he departed in July. He also acted as chief executive for several months.

He has also previously served as chief executive of three superannuation funds; Cbus, ESSSuper and JUST SUPER.

Commenting on his new role, Atkin said: "I am very excited to be given this opportunity to lead the PRI in its next phase of meeting the needs of its broad and diverse signatory base. Responsible investment has entered the mainstream and today, for the first time, the majority of investors around the world recognise the importance of incorporating ESG factors into their investment and ownership activities."

He said he looks forward to working with the PRI board and team to ensure that the PRI continues to support its signatories in implementing the six principles for responsible investment.

"Now more than ever, these principles play a critical role in helping institutional investors meet the needs of their beneficiaries, customers and the global community," he said.

PRI chair Martin Skancke said the appointment follows an extensive global search.

"David is a passionate and authentic leader with a deep understanding of mission-driven organisations, and a highly experienced and effective manager," Skancke said.

"David brings a strong understanding of the needs of PRI's signatories to the organisation, with a sophisticated knowledge of the priorities and management of asset owners gained from his time in the investment industry."

He added that Atkin takes over the PRI in a time of growth and thanked Reynolds for her service.

Handing over the reins, Reynolds said Atkin is a natural leader who is passionate about responsible investment. She will work alongside Atkin to ensure a smooth transition.

"He has incredibly strong knowledge and experience of the powerful role investors can play as stewards of capital, and will be an asset to PRI as it continues to grow," she said.

"It has been a privilege to lead the PRI for the past nine years, and as I relocate to Australia, wish David every success in the role."