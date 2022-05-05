Datt Capital lashes board nominees

Datt Capital has taken aim at Selfwealth and encouraged shareholders to vote against all proposed resolutions at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting, claiming they "equate to a takeover by stealth".

Datt Capital, which owns close to 10% of Selfwealth, opposes the individuals nominated by requisitioning shareholders to take on board positions, former Clime Investment Management directors Neil Schafer and Brett Spork.

In what Datt Capital describes as an "opaque" decision and "red flag", Schafer was voted off the Clime board last year. About a month later, Spork stepped down from his board role.

Schafer and Spork have a close working relationship, having also previously served as joint chief executives of Clime Investment Management.

"It is inappropriate that two, independent non-executive director positions should be granted to two individuals with an enduring, close working relationship," Datt Capital said.

"Accordingly, we have concerns that the proposed directors are not aligned with Selfwealth's corporate culture and ethos."

The requisitioning shareholders are Nicholas Kephala and Andrew Ward. Datt Capital notes that Ward recently sold a venture to FinClear and that Spork is currently a responsible manager of APP Securities - both companies being competitors to Selfwealth.

Datt Capital said: "The requisitioning members (holding ~16% of the company) are requesting board representation equating to 50% of the board vote. Clearly this is a disproportionate, unacceptable level of influence relative to their collective shareholding."

"In addition, the requisitioning shareholders and proposed directors may have equity interests in and/or commercial engagements with competitors and/or potential acquirers of Selfwealth."

Datt Capital said it supports maintaining the existing board structure and would welcome the addition of "appropriately qualified directors to augment the skill set of the present board, however believe an independent, professional process will provide the best outcome for all shareholders".

"This is in contrast to the 'brute force' exercise which the requisitioning shareholders are currently conducting," Datt Capital said.

Datt Capital also touched on enduring delays to Selfwealth's product roadmap, saying it believe it would be destructive to shareholder value to tear up the present strategy and would likely result in further delays.

According to Datt Capital, the requisitioning shareholders' "proposed strategy focuses on cost cutting measures and further delays in the product roadmap rather than leveraging and further monetising the strength of the Selfwealth brand."

"The overall impression was haphazard relative to the considered growth strategy being pursued at present by the company."