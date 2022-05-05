Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Datt Capital lashes board nominees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022   12:06PM

Datt Capital has taken aim at Selfwealth and encouraged shareholders to vote against all proposed resolutions at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting, claiming they "equate to a takeover by stealth".

Datt Capital, which owns close to 10% of Selfwealth, opposes the individuals nominated by requisitioning shareholders to take on board positions, former Clime Investment Management directors Neil Schafer and Brett Spork.

In what Datt Capital describes as an "opaque" decision and "red flag", Schafer was voted off the Clime board last year. About a month later, Spork stepped down from his board role.

Schafer and Spork have a close working relationship, having also previously served as joint chief executives of Clime Investment Management.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"It is inappropriate that two, independent non-executive director positions should be granted to two individuals with an enduring, close working relationship," Datt Capital said.

"Accordingly, we have concerns that the proposed directors are not aligned with Selfwealth's corporate culture and ethos."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The requisitioning shareholders are Nicholas Kephala and Andrew Ward. Datt Capital notes that Ward recently sold a venture to FinClear and that Spork is currently a responsible manager of APP Securities - both companies being competitors to Selfwealth.

Datt Capital said: "The requisitioning members (holding ~16% of the company) are requesting board representation equating to 50% of the board vote. Clearly this is a disproportionate, unacceptable level of influence relative to their collective shareholding."

"In addition, the requisitioning shareholders and proposed directors may have equity interests in and/or commercial engagements with competitors and/or potential acquirers of Selfwealth."

Datt Capital said it supports maintaining the existing board structure and would welcome the addition of "appropriately qualified directors to augment the skill set of the present board, however believe an independent, professional process will provide the best outcome for all shareholders".

"This is in contrast to the 'brute force' exercise which the requisitioning shareholders are currently conducting," Datt Capital said.

Datt Capital also touched on enduring delays to Selfwealth's product roadmap, saying it believe it would be destructive to shareholder value to tear up the present strategy and would likely result in further delays.

According to Datt Capital, the requisitioning shareholders' "proposed strategy focuses on cost cutting measures and further delays in the product roadmap rather than leveraging and further monetising the strength of the Selfwealth brand."

"The overall impression was haphazard relative to the considered growth strategy being pursued at present by the company."

Read more: Datt CapitalSelfwealthClime Investment ManagementBrett SporkNeil SchaferAndrew WardAPP SecuritiesFinClearNicholas Kephala
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Clime backs newly launched asset manager
Leadership shuffle, redundancies at OpenMarkets
Value strategy drags Clime's performance
SelfWealth adds crypto
Crestone awards back-office, trade execution mandate
Clime finalises ownership deal, appoints CIO
Financial Advice Hub goes live
Clime partners for $330m SMAs
FinClear wins Ord Minnett mandate
FinClear scores clearing mandate

Editor's Choice

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

ANDREW MCKEAN
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.