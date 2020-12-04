Data letting ESG down: BlackRock

Despite the growing emphasis on sustainability and the mainstream nature of ESG considerations, investors are still struggling to find adequate data to inform their decisions.

This is according to BlackRock's 2020 Global Sustainable Investing Survey, which asked corporate pension funds, public pension funds, asset owners, insurance companies, endowments and more about their ESG priorities.

The findings were predictable in that 54% consider sustainable investing fundamental. Europe was ahead in adoption of sustainable investing, with 86% already considering it central as opposed to 57% in APAC and 47% in the Americas.

However, the survey identified one key ingredient missing in allowing the integration of ESG into the investment process to become the norm.

Data and analytics were found to be the biggest barrier to deeper and broader implementation of sustainable investing. A total of 53% of global respondents said the poor quality of ESG data and analytics was what was holding them back. This was consistent across all regions.

"I think that the quality of ESG assessment companies and the assessment of their sustainability will become more sophisticated and it will converge on a commonly understood framework," one UK master trust provider was quoted as saying in response to the BlackRock survey.

"That may be a government regulator-mandated framework, or it may be that there are two or three players who begin to dominate the market in such analysis, and their frameworks become the gold standard, and everybody buys into them."

In its latest attempt to improve ESG data quality, BlackRock has added 1200 sustainability metrics to Aladdin and established data partnerships with Sustainalytics, Refinitiv and Rhodium.

Aladdin Climate also launched recently, it will assess the environmental risks that climate change poses to asset classes and investment portfolios.

BlackRock said it wants ESG to be "at the heart" of Aladdin going forward.

Other companies are also attempting to solve this data issue. For example, MSCI acquired start-up Carbon Delta in 2019, which has developed the MSCI Climate Value-at-Risk measure. The rating uses a database of company facilities to measure the environmental risks facing each company in different climate change scenarios.