Darwinian time for super

With COVID-19 rapidly shifting the ground beneath them, only the fittest superannuation funds will survive, according to Hostplus' Paul Watson.

Appearing as part of a virtual panel discussing mergers in super, Hostplus group executive member experience Paul Watson described the current period facing Australia's superannuation sector as "Darwinian".

"I think we will look back at this period as a rather Darwinian one for Australian superannuation in many respects," Watson told the panel.

While Watson is unsure of how many super funds may end up serving Australians over the next decade, he told the panel he has "no doubt" mergers will occur, and at an accelerated rate, as the shift to a member outcome test becomes an important element of determining the health and longevity of funds.

His comments came after VicSuper chief executive Michael Dundon said the focus on mergers is more prominent given the current economic circumstances.

"I do think the current environment is perhaps accentuating the focus on mergers and merger opportunities," Dundon said.

"Whether that be what might become a more prolonged economic downturn for Australia, obviously the access of benefits from members and things like increased switching behaviour, are challenges to the competitiveness of individual funds.

"So I think we are likely to see increased merger activity across the landscape, and I think that will challenge boards and management to think about not only the viability of their funds, but also the long-term benefits and value that they provide to members and their fund."

Tasplan trustee director and executive chair Naomi Edwards agreed, and said the focus would increase on mergers "post-COVID".

"I definitely think that post-COVID there will be an increased interest in mergers," Edwards said.

"I think that mergers will be an easier way to gain scale, particularly as some of the historic ways we've been used to gaining scale through the default system or through funds under management growth, or through high-levels of new employment and migration as they slow down, I think all funds will be thinking about inorganic growth through mergers."

Asked about the ideal size of super funds, Edwards said smaller super funds can thrive, but they need to genuinely offer members a unique value proposition, and that it isn't enough to simply base their uniqueness on the industry or geographical area they cover.

"I think that if you have a very unique value proposition that your members are willing to pay for, then it's possible to be a small fund," Edwards said.

Pointing to the likes of "deep-green" ethical funds such as Future Super, Edwards said smaller funds with membership bases which value their fund's uniqueness can thrive despite the evidence showing larger funds are increasingly delivering better outcomes for members.

"You have to really have a unique value and if that value is there then you can be small but otherwise I think you have to follow the numbers, and the numbers are that larger funds - for different reasons - are delivering better member outcomes," she said.

The debate came as Link Group revealed it too was expecting more mergers to emanate from the pandemic, in an investor update to the Macquarie Australia Investor Conference.

Outlining how the firm expected its various business units to be impacted by the pandemic, Link said that over the medium to longer term, it expected "increased fund merger activity".

Last week, QMV practice lead Anthony Forbes said COVID-19 will be the shove that forces some superannuation funds to merge, while others thought safe prior to the pandemic will also be left pondering consolidation.

Forbes said there are certain funds that are going to be hit hardest by the fallout of COVID-19, with those which are specific to the industries and sectors that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions - for example travel, airlines or hospitality - atop the list.