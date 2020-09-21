CSIRO contractor in crypto scam

A CSIRO contractor has been sentenced over fraudulent behaviour after he used the organisation's servers and supercomputers to carry out cryptocurrency mining.

He was caught out after the CSIRO noticed serious impairment of its computing infrastructure and reported it to the Australian Federal Police.

The man was employed on a contract basis by the CSIRO to perform data archiving and software support. Through his role he had access to CSIRO servers and supercomputers.

The AFP found he had used CSIRO technology to mine an estimated $9400 in cryptocurrency.

It was calculated that the minimum monetary impairment of the CSIRO supercomputers equated to $76,000.

On Friday he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment to be served by way of an intensive community order which includes 300 hours of community service.

"The AFP commends the prompt actions of CSIRO in identifying this criminal conduct and swiftly reporting it for investigation," AFP commander of cybercrime operations Chris Goldsmith said.

"This man's activities diverted these supercomputer resources away from performing significant scientific research for the nation, including Pulsar Data Array Analysis, medical research and climate modelling work to measure impacts to the environment from climate change.

"The consequences are clear - this was a misuse of Australian taxpayers' trust by a Commonwealth employee, motivated by personal gain and greed."