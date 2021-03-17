CSC pivots towards divestment

At Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation's annual general meeting yesterday, the $50 billion government fund revealed it has divested pure-play coal.

CSC chief investment officer Alison Tarditi revealed for the first time that the fund has divested companies like Whitehaven Coal, that have undiversified thermal coal businesses, despite still believing in the power of engagement.

"We have divested from undiversified thermal coal producers both domestically and internationally because we cannot engage effectively to produce effective change with single-focus producers," Tarditi said.

"However, we don't believe in the precipitous exit... from diversified resource companies like BHP, for example, or S32 who are well placed and incentivised to deliver a robust transition to the new energy system. These companies, for example, were two of the first companies in Australia to adopt the transparent reporting standards advocated by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures which was set up by the Financial Stability Board internationally."

CSC chair Patricia Cross also was clear that the fund favours engagement over divestment.

"CSC does have a very long record of being actively engaged in ESG matters, but when it comes to things like fossil fuels, we feel CSC is better positioned to not divest but to continue to be actively engaged with companies," she said.

"We try to encourage climate transition in all companies that we invest in so we're having an impact on $50 billion of assets under management."

Market Forces, the activist group that advocates for super fund divestment, welcomed the news.

"CSC has finally belled the cat, stating clearly that there is no way to seriously engage on energy transition with pure play coal companies such as New Hope and Whitehaven," Market Forces campaigner Rachel Deans said.

"We are calling on all superfunds which claim to be aligned with the Paris climate agreement to divest from pure play fossil fuel companies. They are simply out of line and out of time."

Market Forces research previously found that approximately 15% of CSC's investments were made up of what they define as "out of line, out of time" companies.

According to CSC's latest disclosure on domestic investments, it had a holding of about $1 million in Whitehaven Coal, BHP is its largest domestic equities investment with a $2 billion holding.