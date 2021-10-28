Crypto mining ETF launches

Following the launch of other crypto themed ETFs, Cosmos Asset Management has joined the party and launched a digital mining fund.

The Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access (DIGA) launched on the Chi-X today and aims to provide investors with access to global leaders in digital asset mining and infrastructure.

The fund tracks a custom designed index, the Global Digital Miners Index, which gives investors exposure to global listed companies that generate 80% of their revenue from digital asset mining and infrastructure.

The index is maintained and rebalanced by S&P Dow Jones Indices and will have exposure to Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain, Hive Blockchain Technologies and Hut 8 Mining Corp.

"Quoting the Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF on Chi-X Australia is a significant development for the Australian funds management sector. For too long, investors have had to weigh up access to the growth of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies with the risks associated with investing through unregulated structures," Cosmos Asset Management chief executive Dan Annan said.

"By offering a product on an Australian regulated exchange such as Chi-X, it means investors do not have to directly hold cryptocurrencies and, importantly, provides Australians with the ability to access the potential upside of the next wave of financial market innovation."

Chi-X chief executive Vic Jokovic added: "We are delighted to welcome the Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF to Chi-X. Investor demand for access to advanced products and technologies, including cryptocurrencies, is constantly increasing and we expect this trend to continue as more products like DIGA become available."

"With Chi-X Australia now part of Cboe Global Markets, we're excited to build on our shared reputations of innovation, whether that be through the launch of an ETF such as DIGA or the recent acquisition by our parent of ErisX, which operates US based digital asset spot and derivatives markets."