Crypto lures executives despite ongoing uncertainty

A new report from ETF Securities suggests more people from traditional financial institutions are leaving their jobs for crypto companies.

According to the report, the most recent move was from three J.P. Morgan executives.

After a little over 21 years, former J.P. Morgan managing director Eric Wragge left to join Algorand Foundation as its head of business development and capital markets.

And the former head of asset management sales Samir Shah joined Pantera Capital as its chief operating officer.

The moves follow J.P. Morgan's former head of ideation jump to head of corporate development at The Digital Currency group in May.

The report also highlighted crypto elation felt by other executives.

Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao met with leaders in Senegal and Ivory Coast as part of Zhao's initiative to champion the adoption of crypto in Africa.

She said that the continent is primed for crypto adoption, with not more than 20% of the population banked.

The report added that Binance has also been strategically growing its legal and compliance team to make its ambitions a reality.

Meanwhile, the crypto market cap continues to move sideways, up 0.5% week over week as contagion uncertainty has not yet settled.

The report said crypto contagion continues, highlighting digital lender Voyagers bankruptcy backlash.

"Voyager filed for bankruptcy on the back of a $650M loan defaulted by Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that was ordered to liquidate on June 27," it stated.

And pointed out that India's law enforcement is probing crypto exchanges for foreign exchange violations after the rupee dropped 7% against the US dollar since January.

Nonetheless, others powered through including Celsius which reclaimed $172 million collateral from Aave and Compound by paying down $95 million to the DeFi platforms.

"Celsius also paid down $41 million to Maker on July 7, freeing up its $440 million collateral. A day later, Tether announced it has liquidated its overcollateralised BTC loan to Celsius," the report said.

​Aave proposed to its community a decentralised, algorithmic, yield-generating stablecoin, GHO, whose role is to enhance its lending protocol.

Stablecoins also gained some institutional adoption this past week. The EU-regulated payment bank Banking Circle added USDC onto its payment rails, with Coinbase as one of the bank's liquidity providers.