Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Crypto lures executives despite ongoing uncertainty

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 14 JUL 2022   12:47PM

A new report from ETF Securities suggests more people from traditional financial institutions are leaving their jobs for crypto companies.

According to the report, the most recent move was from three J.P. Morgan executives.

After a little over 21 years, former J.P. Morgan managing director Eric Wragge left to join Algorand Foundation as its head of business development and capital markets.

And the former head of asset management sales Samir Shah joined Pantera Capital as its chief operating officer.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

The moves follow J.P. Morgan's former head of ideation jump to head of corporate development at The Digital Currency group in May.

The report also highlighted crypto elation felt by other executives.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao met with leaders in Senegal and Ivory Coast as part of Zhao's initiative to champion the adoption of crypto in Africa.

She said that the continent is primed for crypto adoption, with not more than 20% of the population banked.

The report added that Binance has also been strategically growing its legal and compliance team to make its ambitions a reality.

Meanwhile, the crypto market cap continues to move sideways, up 0.5% week over week as contagion uncertainty has not yet settled.

The report said crypto contagion continues, highlighting digital lender Voyagers bankruptcy backlash.

"Voyager filed for bankruptcy on the back of a $650M loan defaulted by Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that was ordered to liquidate on June 27," it stated.

And pointed out that India's law enforcement is probing crypto exchanges for foreign exchange violations after the rupee dropped 7% against the US dollar since January.

Nonetheless, others powered through including Celsius which reclaimed $172 million collateral from Aave and Compound by paying down $95 million to the DeFi platforms.

"Celsius also paid down $41 million to Maker on July 7, freeing up its $440 million collateral. A day later, Tether announced it has liquidated its overcollateralised BTC loan to Celsius," the report said.

​Aave proposed to its community a decentralised, algorithmic, yield-generating stablecoin, GHO, whose role is to enhance its lending protocol.

Stablecoins also gained some institutional adoption this past week. The EU-regulated payment bank Banking Circle added USDC onto its payment rails, with Coinbase as one of the bank's liquidity providers.

Read more: USCelsiusJ.P. MorganAaveBinanceETF SecuritiesVoyagerAlgorand FoundationChangpeng ZhaoEric WraggeIPantera CapitalSamir ShahSenegalTetherThree Arrows Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SEC fines UBS Financial Services over fraud charges
ETF Securities launches fixed income options
ETF Securities appoints business development manager
Crypto companies halt withdrawals
HSBC wins ETF Securities mandate
ETFS Physical Gold to be split 10:1
First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia
ETF Securities to win Australian crypto ETF race
Pension fund sues Elon Musk, Twitter
Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing they were exploring a merger in April, Australian Ethical and Christian Super have signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Hostplus links returns to active approach

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hostplus has advocated for the employment of active management strategies to navigate difficult global markets.

BetaShares grows team amid increased demand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BetaShares has made a raft of appointments, including adding two to its sales leadership team to oversee wealth management and high-net-worth groups.

US rocked by inflation disaster

ANDREW MCKEAN
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that inflation has surged 9.1% over the last year, shooting up a torrid 1.3% in June alone.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.