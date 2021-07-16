Crypto fund hires from Blue Sky

A new cryptocurrency fund has launched in Australia has appointed its chief investment officer from Blue Sky Alternatives.

The Monochrome Bitcoin Fund, a unit trust aiming to provide institutional investors exposure to Bitcoin, launched last month.

David Hobart has been appointed chief investment officer; he was previously managing director at Blue Sky Alternative Investments.

The fund was founded by the former chief executive of Binance Australia Jeff Yew.

Chief operating officer of Non Correlated Capital Kevin Saunders has also joined the fund on its investment committee.

"Kevin and David are highly experienced in traditional asset markets and have the ability to provide additional leadership as Monochrome continues to offer institutions the ability to gain exposure to digital assets," Yew said.

Yew has plans to launch the unit trust as an ETF in the future.

He explained: "The Monochrome Bitcoin Fund has been a fantastic product to get us off the ground and we see it as continuing to be our core offering, however there is much more as we are looking to pursue, including Australia's first Bitcoin ETF. Kevin and David will be pivotal in achieving this."

The fund is designed to be compatible with institutional mandates, something Yew is sure is on the horizon.

"Over the past nine months we've seen the spike in retail interest in digital assets supported by a rising trend of North American companies implementing digital asset treasury strategies," he said.

"Bitcoin held in corporate treasuries over the circulating supply has reached an all-time high at 8.7%, despite the recent market cooldown. That list is currently dominated by North American companies. However, we're seeing more Australian companies following suit with their overseas counterparts in considering a bitcoin treasury strategy as a hedge against expansionary monetary policies."