Crypto ETF breaks trading record

BetaShares' Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) broke a trading value record on its first day of listing.

CRYP recorded $39.7 million worth of trades on November 4, smashing the previous record of $8 million set in March 2021.

The fund opened at $11.25 per unit and closed at $11.19 at the end of the day.

With 400,000 on issues, net assets currently stand at about $4.4 million.

CRYP provides an exposure to a portfolio of global companies at the forefront of the crypto economy. It tracks the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators Index (before fees and expenses).

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said investor demand for exposure to digital assets is considerable as evidenced by the record investor interest in CRYP.

"We are excited to lead efforts to provide Australian investors with a regulated, cost effective, transparent and convenient access to the digital assets space. However, we would also like to stress the importance of diversification and as such, investments in digital assets should be considered as part of a broadly diversified portfolio," Vynokur said.

BetaShares will launch two other crypto funds on the back of launching CRYP.

A Bitcoin (1BTC) and an Ethereum (1ETH) exchange-traded fund will soon be made available.

Corporate regulator ASIC recently paved the way for crypto ETFs, releasing a guide on admission and monitoring standards, custody, pricing methodologies, disclosure and risk management best practice.