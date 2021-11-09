Cromwell names funds management head

The ASX-listed real estate fund manager has named its inaugural head of funds management.

Cromwell Property Group promoted Brett Hinton to the newly created position that will oversee the Australian funds management unit, leaving his most recent role as head of treasury, which he served in for five years.

Hinton previously spent more than 17 years at Commonwealth Bank, working across senior roles in real estate. His tenure there included working as director of real estate for nearly seven years.

The new role will see Hinton take responsibility for Cromwell Funds Management, the firm's retail business, as well as create investment opportunities for wholesale investors.

Hinton said that there is enormous potential for funds management at Cromwell.

In August, CFM, as responsible entity of the Cromwell Ipswich City Heart Trust, sold 117 Brisbane Street, Ipswich for $144.9 million for a $16.4 million premium.

In October, CFM agreed to acquire 100 Creek Street, Brisbane on behalf of unitholders in the Cromwell Direct Property Fund.

"These are superb building blocks to work with and, in addition to the proven asset repositioning and development capabilities that Cromwell is well known for, I'm confident we can provide both our retail and wholesale investors with some great new investment opportunities," he said.