Cromwell appoints head of development

The ASX-listed property developer and manager has promoted internally to appoint a head of development with responsibility for Australian and European projects.

Effective February 1, Chris Hansen will oversee Cromwell Property Group's development and project management initiatives in the two regions.

In Hansen's most recent role as Cromwell's head of development in Australia, Cromwell has recently received development approvals for assets in Canberra (19 National Circuit), Chatswood (475 Victoria Avenue) and Melbourne (700 Collins Street).

Hansen joined Cromwell in 2013 and worked on the Qantas global headquarters' $131 million refurbishment and Northpoint Tower's $130 million redevelopment.

Cromwell said it has a forecast development book in Australia estimated at $1 billion based on final completion value. It also has projects underway and in assessment in Europe, including a recent acquisition of a logistics park in Italy.

"Cromwell has been adding value through proactive asset management, repositioning and refurbishment strategies since inception in 1998. However, in this era of low interest rates, this capability is more important than ever," Cromwell acting chief executive Michael Wilde said.

"We are looking to further increase our capacity and capability and Chris will be tasked with managing the development book across the entire platform.

"This will include ensuring we select and successfully progress the right projects, manage risk and deliver the outcomes that securityholders, investors and capital partners expect."

Wilde, who was previously Cromwell's chief financial officer, was appointed as Cromwell's chief executive after the incumbent Paul Weightman announced retirement plans after 22 years with the company at end of last year.

Separately, Cromwell is slated for a February 12 spill meeting after shareholders voted down its remuneration report at the November 18 annual general meeting for a second consecutive year, delivering a second strike.