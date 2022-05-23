Crestone warns on economic challenges

Following the 2022 federal election, Crestone Wealth Management has provided a special report, summarising policy implications for the markets.

"For markets, the election has been fought along lines that are likely to be less impactful for markets in the short term," Crestone said.

"While history reveals that the domestic equity market has underperformed post elections where the party has changed, equities have been significantly weaker than normal leading into the election."

According to Crestone, this reflects the impact of global geopolitics, inflation, and rising interest rates, which will remain dominant in the period ahead.

When it comes to foreign policy, Crestone highlighted the challenge of China's rise in the Asia Pacific region, as well as the complexity of the broader geopolitical environment, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Deglobalisation and the potential impacts on defence expenditure, other international commitments, and Australia's supply chain security will be critical to the domestic outlook," the group said.

For inflation, Crestone said that key questions will focus on the LNP's ability to control the budget, boost Australia's productivity growth, along with all the other factors that will contribute to keep inflation and interest rates at manageable levels.

"With the budget forecast to be in deficit well into the 2030s, the likelihood of faster-than-expected interest rate rises, a slowing economy through 2023 and 2024, inflation above target, and rising costs of living will present many challenges," Crestone said.

It added that boosting wage growth without adding to inflationary pressures will be a difficult balance.

Finally, on climate action: "The rise of the (often climate-aligned) independents and the Australian Greens, even if the ALP governs in its own right, suggests a growing demand for more 'real' climate action from the federal government."

"Balancing the longer-term imperative for more rigorous domestic action against evident short-term costs will be an important challenge," Crestone said.