Crestone bolsters team

Crestone Wealth Management has made eight new appointments, bringing its team to 80.

The firm said the hires reaffirm its commitment to high-quality professional advice in the high net worth and ultra-high net worth client segments.

Paul Shalhoub, Duane O'Donnell, John Taylor and Elliott Greenberg were appointed as investment advisers in Crestone's Sydney offices.

Shalhoub joined Crestone from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was an executive manager in the private banking business. Prior to that, he spent eight years as a director at UBS.

O'Donnell, Taylor and Greenberg were previously relationship managers at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

Later in 2019, Rachel Etherington joined from a Sydney-based family office as a sustainable investment adviser. She is also a non-executive director of Future Super.

Jaime Sanqui also joined Crestone's Melbourne office from a previous role as investment adviser with CBA Private Office.

Finally in December, Greg Tripis joined as investment adviser from a senior investment adviser position at CBA, along with Nick Mandie who was a private client adviser at Ord Minnett.

Mandie is also the founder of Koala Kids Foundation, a charity that supports children with cancer and their families.

Crestone head of advisory Michael Tritton said: "Delivering the best investment-led offering for clients was instrumental; a focus on client outcomes, an owner-operated partnership, a well-resourced CIO team, some of the best strategic relationships, alongside truly global investment opportunities and a strong governance pedigree really made Crestone an exciting choice for these advisers."

Crestone head of advisory for Victoria Adam Ginnivan said: "It is a testament to our business model that Crestone can attract advisers of this calibre."

"Each was looking for specific qualities in their next business opportunity. Crestone was able to clearly demonstrate these attributes, making the decision to join us an easy one."