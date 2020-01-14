NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Crestone bolsters team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 14 JAN 2020   11:49AM

Crestone Wealth Management has made eight new appointments, bringing its team to 80.

The firm said the hires reaffirm its commitment to high-quality professional advice in the high net worth and ultra-high net worth client segments.

Paul Shalhoub, Duane O'Donnell, John Taylor and Elliott Greenberg were appointed as investment advisers in Crestone's Sydney offices.

Shalhoub joined Crestone from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was an executive manager in the private banking business. Prior to that, he spent eight years as a director at UBS.

O'Donnell, Taylor and Greenberg were previously relationship managers at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

Later in 2019, Rachel Etherington joined from a Sydney-based family office as a sustainable investment adviser. She is also a non-executive director of Future Super.

Jaime Sanqui also joined Crestone's Melbourne office from a previous role as investment adviser with CBA Private Office.

Finally in December, Greg Tripis joined as investment adviser from a senior investment adviser position at CBA, along with Nick Mandie who was a private client adviser at Ord Minnett.

Mandie is also the founder of Koala Kids Foundation, a charity that supports children with cancer and their families.

Crestone head of advisory Michael Tritton said: "Delivering the best investment-led offering for clients was instrumental; a focus on client outcomes, an owner-operated partnership, a well-resourced CIO team, some of the best strategic relationships, alongside truly global investment opportunities and a strong governance pedigree really made Crestone an exciting choice for these advisers."

Crestone head of advisory for Victoria Adam Ginnivan said: "It is a testament to our business model that Crestone can attract advisers of this calibre."

"Each was looking for specific qualities in their next business opportunity. Crestone was able to clearly demonstrate these attributes, making the decision to join us an easy one."

Read more: Crestone Wealth ManagementCBA Private OfficeDuane O'DonnellElliott GreenbergJohn TaylorNick MandiePaul ShalhoubMichael TrittonCommonwealth Bank of AustraliaCredit Suisse Private BankingFuture SuperGreg TripisJaime SanquiOrd MinnettRachel EtheringtonUBSVictoria Adam Ginnivan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ord Minnett chief resigns
CBA underpayments reach $53 million
The secret to super outperformance
Global firm appoints Australia chief
Chief economist update: As low as Lowe will go
APRA to take transparent approach
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
Crestone profits boosted by clients
IOOF divests Perennial Value
Global manager pushes Australian expansion
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something S0NPc163