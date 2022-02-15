NEWS
Technology

Crestone awards back-office, trade execution mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 FEB 2022   12:13PM

Crestone Wealth Management selected FinClear to manage its trade execution and settlements functions.

In choosing FinClear, Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said he was impressed with its capabilities, technology, and commitment to security.

"Crestone seeks to continue to grow by providing clients unparalleled investment insights and solutions as well as a holistic view of the investment world. This has been achieved by aligning the business with strategic partners, including FinClear," he said.

FinClear services Crestone's broker sponsored functions, while UBS also provides such services for the wealth management group's remaining clients.

Since taking over Pershing Australia from BNY Mellon, FinClear has won mandates from Ord Minnett and Velocity Trade in the second half of 2021.

Commenting on the Crestone mandate, FinClear chief executive David Ferrall said he was "extremely pleased that they have chosen FinClear and the team and I are excited to work closely with them".

FinClear is backed by Magellan Financial Group and venture capital firm King River Capital.

Last financial year, Magellan made three major investments in investment bank Barrenjoey, food chain Guzman y Gomez, as well as FinClear.

A recent ASX investor update shows Magellan's funds under management sits at $87.1 billion, which factors in net outflows of $5.5 billion since the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, Crestone is to be acquired by one of the world's largest privately owned wealth managers, LGT Group.

Read more: FinClearCrestone Wealth ManagementBNY MellonDavid FerrallLGT GroupMagellan Financial GroupMichael ChisholmOrd MinnettPershing AustraliaVelocity Trade
