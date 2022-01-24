NEWS
Executive Appointments

Crescent Group appoints head of risk

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:12PM

Sydney-based Crescent Group has today announced the appointment of risk management professional Saira Cader as head of risk and compliance.

Cader has more than 15 years' financial services experience, including leading credit teams at Pepper Group, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and GE Capital Finance, and risk and compliance operations at several start-ups including Nano Lending and Xinja Bank.

Crescent Group's group executive Brendan White said he anticipates benefits from Cader's deep knowledge and specialised expertise.

"Saira's diverse experience across compliance, credit risk and risk management, together with her leadership and relationship skills, provide an ideal skill-set as the group builds a strong executive team," White said.

"The Crescent Group is moving forward on a dynamic growth path, targeting a combined $5 billion for super funds under management and residential finance originated by the end of 2026."

Cader said she was looking forward to working with the group, which has 11,000 customers and has established a strong reputation for engaging Muslims with high quality propositions built on best-in-class infrastructure.

"Robust risk and governance frameworks are critical in today's changing regulatory and legislative environment, and I look forward to working with Brendan and contributing to the success of the group," she said.

Her appointment follows those of Brendan White as group executive and of Dr Sayd Farook as group head of strategy of Crescent Group in November 2021.The Crescent Group, which includes Crescent Wealth, Crescent Finance, Crescent Foundation, Crescent Institute and Crescent Think Tank, expects to announce several further key appointments over the course of the year.

