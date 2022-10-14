CPI rises despite Fed rate hikes

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September, up 8.2% over the last year.

Increases in the shelter, food, and medical care indexes were the largest of many contributors to

the monthly seasonally adjusted all items increase. Though, these increases were partly offset by a 4.9% decline in the gasoline index.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee minutes said: "Inflation remained elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures."

"Participants recognised that Russia's war against Ukraine was causing tremendous human and economic hardship. Participants judged that the war and related events were creating additional upward pressure on inflation and were weighing on global economic activity."

It was also observed that inflation remained unacceptably high and well above the Committee's longer-term goal of 2%.

"Participants commented that recent inflation data generally had come in above expectations and that, correspondingly, inflation was declining more slowly than they had previously been anticipating," the minutes said.

"Price pressures had remained elevated and had persisted across a broad array of product categories."

Consequently, bearing in mind "unacceptably" high levels of inflation, participants remarked that purposefully moving to a restrictive policy stance in the near term was consistent with risk-management considerations.

More broadly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown.

Resultantly, global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the Covid pandemic.

The IMF also said: "Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7% in 2021 to 8.8% in 2022 but to decline to 6.5% in 2023 and to 4.1% by 2024."

"Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy."

"Structural reforms can further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and easing supply constraints, while multilateral cooperation is necessary for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation."