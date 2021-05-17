NEWS
Economics

COVID support temporarily improves inequality

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   12:21PM

The equity gap between young and old Australians narrowed after a seven-year widening streak but the improved fortunes of the young may be short-lived, says the Actuaries Institute.

Calling it "a year like no other", Actuaries Institute's Intergenerational Equity Index says younger Australians will see a reversal in their improved conditions from 2020 as government support measures are withdrawn.

"The Index shows, perhaps surprisingly, younger people doing slightly better than they have previously, closing what had been a record gap between generations," actuary Hugh Miller, who compiled the Index along with actuaries Ramona Meyricke and Laura Dixie, said.

"But the change is likely to be temporary. It reflects, among other things, government support directed towards young people through JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments, which ended in March this year."

The index considers 24 indicators (economic, housing, social, health and disability, education and the environment) and tracks equity over two generations.

It says budget measures continue the widening of the gap between the young and the old.

"Some parts of the budget will continue the trend towards a widening gap between the older and younger age bands. The growing net debt position will reduce future fiscal flexibility," Miller said.

"The significant increase ($18 billion over five years) in aged care spending is welcome but will continue the trend of a greater share of government spending being allocated to older Australians."

Actuaries InstituteIntergenerational Equity IndexHugh MillerJobKeeperJobSeekerLaura DixieRamona Meyricke
