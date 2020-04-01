COVID-19 will increase demand for advice: Survey

Almost eight in 10 advisers surveyed by Allan Gray think the COVID-19 crisis will increase the demand for financial advice.

Allan Gray polled 70 financial advisers after an investment webinar, and found 77% of the advisers think the health and economic crisis will have a positive impact on demand for their profession going forward.

More than half of the advisers (54%) said Royal Commission recommendations should be put on hold during the pandemic. A further 25% said a three-month extension would suffice and 14% were undecided. Seven percent of them believed current circumstances don't warrant an extension.

The survey also asked the advisers about their working arrangements during the pandemic; 78% of them said they were now working from home.

"Despite current conditions, when asked about their current sentiment, 77% of advisers said it was average to good," Allan Gray said in a statement.

The advisers were asked questions on their preferred method and frequency of communication from fund managers.

Only 9% said they want more communication from fund managers while 36% said there was too much information from the managers already.

As their preferred medium for receiving this communication, 61% voted video and webcasts as their favorite, followed by written communication (22%) and face to face communication (14%).