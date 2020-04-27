COVID-19 will bite into credit ratings

Nothing focuses the mind as the choice between life and death.

This choice has been thrust onto Planet Earth's population by the coronavirus pandemic. So much so, that men, women and children of the world are giving up - willingly or grudgingly - their constitutional rights and liberties in the interest of a healthier tomorrow.

Take your pick. Die now or accept "big brother's" invasion of privacy, reduction in human rights, limiting social interaction and/or business operations - at least until infection rates are brought under control.

In return, most governments of the world have (and still are) provided backstops to mitigate the painful consequence of frozen economic activity - loss of sales, income, employment, etc. and the societal dislocations that go along them.

To do this, most governments around the world are accumulating debt to provide this safety net. For sure and for certain the rising level of debt would, in time, have negative repercussions on each individual country's sovereign credit rating - as economic growth contracts and debt levels balloon.

To date, there are only 10 countries unanimously rated AAA by the three credit rating agencies - Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings - namely: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Good call! Latest available information on each country's debt-to-GDP and/or budget-to-GDP ratios shows that they are among the lowest in the globe. Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Sweden's government budgets are even in surplus.

As S&P Global prints in its April 2020 report: "The unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus that many sovereigns are implementing in order to help their economies weather the pandemic will have long-lasting consequences. These stimuli will add large amounts of sovereign debt to a stock that already was massive."

"In January, we expected sovereigns would collectively borrow around $8.1 trillion to cover financing needs. We now expect another $4 trillion will be added—with the distribution of issuers remaining more or less the same as before the pandemic."

The report charts the distribution of the "contributions to global direct fiscal stimulus in response to COVID-19" as follows: G7 (75.1%); China (10.9%); other sovereigns (10.6%); Australia (3.4%).

These countries are the ones contributing the most to the war against the coronavirus. They are also the ones who stand to lose their triple-A ratings.

As S&P Global put it: "The question for higher-rated sovereigns is whether they can digest bigger debt levels and other effects of the pandemic. The risk is that some of the consequences will become structural. For example, if the economic recovery takes longer, and larger deficits are needed for a prolonged period—combined with low growth rates—could pressure ratings."

Then again, as in Facebook, is now the time to worry about likes?

