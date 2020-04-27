NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Economics
COVID-19 will bite into credit ratings
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   10:57AM

Nothing focuses the mind as the choice between life and death.

This choice has been thrust onto Planet Earth's population by the coronavirus pandemic. So much so, that men, women and children of the world are giving up - willingly or grudgingly - their constitutional rights and liberties in the interest of a healthier tomorrow.

Take your pick. Die now or accept "big brother's" invasion of privacy, reduction in human rights, limiting social interaction and/or business operations - at least until infection rates are brought under control.

In return, most governments of the world have (and still are) provided backstops to mitigate the painful consequence of frozen economic activity - loss of sales, income, employment, etc. and the societal dislocations that go along them.

To do this, most governments around the world are accumulating debt to provide this safety net. For sure and for certain the rising level of debt would, in time, have negative repercussions on each individual country's sovereign credit rating - as economic growth contracts and debt levels balloon.

To date, there are only 10 countries unanimously rated AAA by the three credit rating agencies - Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings - namely: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Good call! Latest available information on each country's debt-to-GDP and/or budget-to-GDP ratios shows that they are among the lowest in the globe. Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Sweden's government budgets are even in surplus.

As S&P Global prints in its April 2020 report: "The unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus that many sovereigns are implementing in order to help their economies weather the pandemic will have long-lasting consequences. These stimuli will add large amounts of sovereign debt to a stock that already was massive."

"In January, we expected sovereigns would collectively borrow around $8.1 trillion to cover financing needs. We now expect another $4 trillion will be added—with the distribution of issuers remaining more or less the same as before the pandemic."

The report charts the distribution of the "contributions to global direct fiscal stimulus in response to COVID-19" as follows: G7 (75.1%); China (10.9%); other sovereigns (10.6%); Australia (3.4%).

These countries are the ones contributing the most to the war against the coronavirus. They are also the ones who stand to lose their triple-A ratings.

As S&P Global put it: "The question for higher-rated sovereigns is whether they can digest bigger debt levels and other effects of the pandemic. The risk is that some of the consequences will become structural. For example, if the economic recovery takes longer, and larger deficits are needed for a prolonged period—combined with low growth rates—could pressure ratings."

Then again, as in Facebook, is now the time to worry about likes?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: How deep the global recession?
Chief economist update: A whole new world
Chief economist update: Different contagion, same fiscal policy divide
Chief economist update: Surveys say...
Chief economist update: Great Scott! Mighty Mo to the rescue
Chief economist update: BOK holds as infections ease
Chief economist update: Credit ratings downgrades versus fiscal salvation
Chief economist update: AUD depreciation no cure for coronavirus
Chief economist update: Turns out Brexit was heaven
Chief economist update: Stimulus measures ease extreme fear
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vcuM0TjM