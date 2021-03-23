NEWS
Financial Planning
Financial Planning
COVID-19 spurs robo-advice demand
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:38PM

The global pandemic has not only changed the way consumers buy goods and services, but also spurred stronger demand for robo-advice to help improve their financial wellbeing, a new survey finds.

Software firm Oracle's Money and Machines 2021 report reveals that more consumers are shunning professional finance advisers, citing a lack of trust and varying degrees of competence from humans that fall short of their expectations.

The majority of consumers (67%) trust robots more than humans to help manage their personal finances, the global survey of 9000 respondents found (about 500 participants were Australian).

Three quarters of consumers currently use robo-advice to help manage their finances to free up time (33%), reduce unnecessary spending (31%) and increase on-time payments (25%). Robots are also helping many invest in the stock market.

An overwhelming number of participants (82%) predict robots will replace financial advisers by 2026. Nearly half (42%) are of the opinion that the change has already taken place or will do so in the next five years.

Consumers, however, still depend on humans when it comes to major purchases or significant lifestyle events such as buying a house and car, and planning for retirement.

Commenting on the findings, author and SO MONEY podcast host Farnoosh Torabi said: "Robots are well-positioned to assist - they are great with numbers and don't have the same emotional connection with money. This doesn't mean finance professionals are going away or being replaced entirely, but the research suggests they should focus on developing additional soft skills as their role evolves."

In a separate survey by Schroders, which asked how the coronavirus has forced Americans to overhaul their way of life, saving for the future has become their third priority.

The Schroders US Retirement survey found that health and fitness (53%) became a top priority, followed by spending time with the family (39%) and figuring out what to watch on Netflix and other streaming services (38%).

Schroders head of intermediary distribution for North America Joel Schiffman said the good news is people are focused on saving for the future even during COVID.

"But the question remains, 'Will they have enough for retirement?' The way to improve retirement readiness is through better knowledge, guidance and investment choices."

Nearly half of the respondents had no idea how their assets for retirement were allocated, which included 59% of women and 51% of non-retired investors between the ages of 60-67.

"Not knowing how your assets are allocated, or holding one-quarter or more of your retirement savings in cash, indicate there may be a need for a greater understanding of how a diversified portfolio could maximise growth while managing risk," he said.

